What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 21, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 21, 2025, hints at a dramatic and emotional fallout. As the search for Ari and Holly continues, Rafe and Tate team up to find the missing girls. Back home, their loved ones are trying to stay hopeful, but it’s getting harder as time passes.The episode will also focus on the growing tension between Xander and Philip, who are barely managing to work together at Titan. Meanwhile, Javi supports Gabi during a very difficult time, and Gwen and Leo face off in another heated argument. With secrets, fights, and emotional scenes ahead, this episode is sure to keep fans hooked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 21, 2025A sisterhood escape missionAri and Holly on Days of Our Lives are still missing, but they’re not sitting around waiting to be saved, as they’ve decided to try escaping on their own. Their brave plan adds even more urgency to the search.Earlier, Tate and Doug tried to handle things by themselves and make a deal to get the girls back, but their plan went wrong. Now, Rafe has joined forces with Tate to help find them. What they don’t know is that Ari and Holly might figure out how to escape before anyone reaches them.Gabi’s breaking pointBack in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Gabi is falling apart more and more as each hour passes without any news about Ari. She’s a worried mother who’s reaching her breaking point, and everyone can see how desperate she is. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJavi is doing everything he can to help, standing by her side and giving her strength during this painful time. The close bond between Javi and Gabi has been growing ever since he came back to town, and this difficult situation is bringing them even closer together.Xander and Philip’s cold war heats upXander and Philip on Days of Our Lives are still closely watching each other at Titan, not trusting one bit. They’ve been at odds for months, and things have only worsened since they got caught up in a risky secret together.Both of them want to protect themselves, but they don’t want to reveal too much. They’re stuck in a tricky situation where one wrong move could ruin their careers or even land them in serious trouble. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGwen and Leo’s friendship is on the rocksLeo and Gwen used to be close friends, but their friendship has been falling apart because of past betrayals. Things got even worse when Leo crossed the line by sleeping with Gwen’s husband.Gwen has also made mistakes, but this one hurt her. Now, whenever they see each other, it’s full of anger and cold remarks. In Monday’s episode, they have another tense argument with lots of bitterness and sarcasm, and there’s no sign they’ll make up anytime soon.Secrets, snark, and simmering threatsAll over Salem, people are hiding secrets, old fights are getting worse, and friendships are falling apart. The episode is full of strong emotions and drama, whether it’s the quiet battle between Titan’s uneasy business partners or the harsh words between former best friends.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.