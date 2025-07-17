Days of Our Lives recap (July 17, 2025): Leo lands on Johnny’s jury while Ari and Holly remain missing

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on July 17, 2025, jury selection began for Johnny DiMera’s trial, with Belle and EJ facing off in court. They were both surprised when Leo Stark was chosen as a juror. Amy Choi was quickly dismissed after angrily blaming EJ and his son.

Meanwhile, Gabi panicked when Ari didn’t check in at the lake. Ari and Holly were actually trapped in a storage room, scared and hungry. Doug was hiding the truth, but Tate pushed him until Doug admitted the girls were in danger.

Tate offered his savings to help Doug free them. Elsewhere, Sophia traveled to Chicago to pursue another adoption. Belle later suggested a way to help EJ recover his memory and possibly clear Johnny’s name.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 17, 2025

Ari and Holly remain trapped as panic grows in Salem

Ari and Holly on Days of Our Lives were stuck in a cold, windowless room. They found water and granola bars, which made them think the kidnapper wanted them alive. Holly feared the water was poisoned, but Ari didn’t think so. They hoped their families had noticed they were missing.

In Salem, Gabi got worried when Ari didn’t reply to her texts. At first, she thought Ari was upset over the condoms she had given her. But after calling the hotel and learning the girls hadn’t checked in, Gabi panicked. Rafe promised to look into it.

Doug’s secret threatens to explode

Doug on Days of Our Lives sneaked into Gwen’s hotel room to find a necklace he needed to pay off a debt and save Ari and Holly. Before he could grab it, Tate showed up demanding to know where Holly was. When he saw their photos, he accused Doug of stalking them.

Doug finally admitted the girls were in danger. Tate was shocked but offered his savings to help. The amount needed was more than expected, but Tate said he’d get the money as long as Doug agreed to leave town.

Sophia defies her mother to secure her baby’s future

Sophia went to Chicago to meet a couple who wanted to adopt her baby. Her mom, Amy, didn’t know and panicked when she found out. Sophia didn’t want Amy involved and blamed her for ruining a past adoption.

Amy thought about skipping jury duty but went to court and called Sophia’s dad for help. At the courthouse, she met Leo, who brought baby Tesoro hoping to get out of jury duty. Amy played with the baby, not knowing he was her grandson.

Jury selection sparks courtroom drama

At the courthouse on Days of Our Lives, EJ and Belle were tense as jury selection started. EJ said his feelings for Belle weren’t just about helping Johnny, but Belle stayed professional and told him to focus.

Amy was called in and angrily blamed EJ and Johnny for hurting Sophia. She was dismissed, but her words made an impact. Leo tried using Tesoro to avoid jury duty, but Belle didn’t allow it. He was chosen as a juror and said he was open-minded.

EJ grapples with memory loss as Belle hatches a plan

Later, EJ told Belle he was frustrated he couldn’t remember the night he was shot. He felt remembering could help clear Johnny’s name. Belle suggested a way to help him recover his memory.

Outside, Amy told Tate that Sophia had gone to Chicago. Tate, focused on saving Holly and said they’d talk later. As the search continued, time was running out for the missing girls.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

