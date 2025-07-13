Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees EJ chase the truth, Gwen claim her fortune, and Ari and Holly face deadly danger

Unanticipated peril arrives during the upcoming weeks of Days of Our Lives as Johnny and Chanel's futures hang uncertain. Meanwhile, Arianna and Holly face an unexpected threat from Doug's enemies. Elsewhere, Gwen starts throwing her weight around as she demands her rights.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives saw EJ trying out desperate moves to save his son. He had Rita deliver the memory card to the DA's office. However, when the authorities saw the recording, only Chanel was seen threatening EJ before his shootout. As such, Jada interrogated Chanel, and Johnny promised to own up to the crime if Chanel was incriminated.

The previous week also saw Gwen return to Salem after a long time. On one hand, she refused to give Julie's heirloom necklace back, while on the other, she tried to seduce Xander, who backed out at the last minute. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah tried to find a truce unsuccessfully. As things turned sour between them, Xander forcefully took Victoria with him.

Meanwhile, Sarah tried to coerce Philip into testifying against Xander. Tony arrived in town and started strategizing to take back their family business from Titan's takeover. Elsewhere, Sophia gave birth to her baby secretly and dumped it at the fire station. Javi rescued the baby and was granted temporary caretaking of the newborn. The long-running Peacock soap will see these events escalate into bigger problems.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ tries desperate measures to save his son

Recently, EJ got himself appointed as Johnny's attorney after the latter was arrested for attempted murder. While all evidence pointed to Johnny, the father believed in Johnny's innocence. As such, he had his assistant deliver the memory card to Belle, which he might have doctored to show Chanel threatening him.

The upcoming episodes will find EJ DiMera trying hard to remember the real shooter to have his son exonerated. Since his memory will continue to evade him, Belle may suggest hypnosis. Whether they plan to employ Marlena's expertise remains to be seen. On the other hand, EJ may consider pointing his finger at another innocent person to save his son.

Days of Our Lives: Gwen shows off to one and all

Gwen Rizczech née von Leuschner recently returned to town and showed off Julie's necklace. However, she refused to give it back, claiming to have bought it fair and square. She also tried to get her old flame, Xander, to bed with her.

The soap's spoilers suggest, Gwen will meet her old friend, Kristen, and the two will likely catch up. As Gwen brandishes her wealth, Kristen will be surprised to learn about Dmitri. She may wonder why Dmitri did not divorce her after being released from prison as per the prior plan.

However, Gwen may not give any direct reply about the change in plan. Moreover, she may consider moving into the DiMera mansion. As such, she will likely talk to EJ about it.

Days of Our Lives: Abduction and more danger await Doug's friends

As Days of Our Lives fans know, moneylenders warned Doug about hurting Holly and Arianna if the former did not pay up. Moreover, a stalker was seen following Arianna. The upcoming week will find Holly and Ari embarking on their planned trip. Tate will likely assist them in the preparation.

However, they may get abducted before reaching their camping location. As the two may be held hostage together, Holly will likely realize that this is connected to Doug's financial problems. She may share her concerns with Arianna as they have a gun pointed at them. As the girls question their assailant about the repercussions of a lack of funds, he may threaten them with dire consequences.

The other story arc at the forefront of the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives includes Xander unable to handle Victoria. However, the couple will continue to fight each other bitterly.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch Ari and Holly in their dangerous predicament while Gwen brags about her luxuries.

