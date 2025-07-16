What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 17, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 17, 2025, shows that Gabi’s biggest fear is coming true. After a lot of stress and close calls, things take a serious turn when she finds out that her daughter Ari never made it to the lake for her class trip and neither did Holly. Their sudden disappearance leaves Gabi in full panic and shakes up the whole town.

As the story continues, Gabi asks Rafe for help, and Tate is sure Doug is to blame for the girls going missing. Holly and Ari are actually being held at gunpoint by a criminal who Doug owes money to, making the situation even more dangerous. At the same time, Johnny gets ready for his trial, and Sophia struggles to keep her fake pregnancy a secret as her lies start falling apart.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 17, 2025

Gabi goes into full panic mode

Earlier on Days of Our Lives, people thought Gabi was overreacting when Ari sneaked out after coming home. But now things get much more serious when Gabi learns that Ari and Holly never made it to the lake or met up with Tate like they were supposed to. With no word from either girl and the school saying they’re missing, Gabi fears something is really wrong and turns to Rafe for help.

Holly and Ari held hostage

Gabi and the others on Days of Our Lives have no idea that Ari and Holly have been kidnapped by Richie, the criminal Doug III owes money to. This trouble has been building for a while, ever since Doug’s bad choices started causing problems. Now, because of him, two young girls are in serious danger. But Holly and Ari stay brave and start planning a way to escape all on their own.

Tate points fingers at Doug

Tate on Days of Our Lives has been suspicious of Doug for a long time and blames him for many of the problems Holly has faced. So when Holly goes missing, Tate is sure Doug is involved once again. He gets angry and confronts Doug, demanding the truth. Doug starts to break under the pressure, and this might finally be the moment he admits what he did. But time is running out.

Sophia’s lies begin to unravel

While Tate is busy trying to find Holly, Sophia is making up a new story to fool Amy. She wants Amy to believe she already had the baby and gave it up for adoption. Sophia and Melinda came up with this plan to hide the fact that her pregnancy actually ended weeks ago.

But Amy is starting to get suspicious and more protective. She might soon figure out the truth about what really happened the night Sophia went to the movies and everything that followed.

Jury games in Johnny’s trial

Johnny is about to go on trial for shooting EJ, and both EJ and Belle have strong feelings about it. EJ wants to choose the perfect jury to make sure Johnny doesn’t get convicted. Belle also wants to protect her nephew, but since she’s the District Attorney, she has to be careful and follow the rules. As they get ready to pick the jury, the pressure grows as personal and legal issues clash.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

