What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 16, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 16, 2025, as the week continues in Salem, fans can expect more drama, surprises, and emotional moments. From major secrets about EJ DiMera to surprise returns and a big step for Stephanie’s book, there’s plenty going on in town.

One of the main events is a serious talk between Rafe and Cat that leaves her questioning her mission. Gwen also makes a bold request to EJ that could shake things up at the DiMera mansion. Meanwhile, Alex has a surprise for Stephanie that makes her dream of becoming a published author feel even more real.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 16, 2025

Rafe spills EJ's secrets to Cat

Cat on Days of Our Lives was sent by Shane to get close to the DiMeras and gather information, but she’s starting to like EJ, which is making things complicated. That changes when Rafe talks to her and lists all the terrible things EJ has done.

He brings up shady deals, lies, and even EJ’s messy history with Sami and fake lookalikes. Cat is shocked by what she hears. She realizes she may have misjudged EJ and starts to wonder if she’s ready for what’s coming next.

Gwen wants to move into the DiMera mansion

Gwen on Days of Our Lives is back in Salem and seems to be doing really well, especially when it comes to money. After her divorce from Dimitri, she’s rich and feeling confident. But instead of getting her own place or staying at The Salem Inn, she surprises everyone by saying she wants to move into the DiMera mansion.

EJ is confused and wants to know why. Gwen doesn’t give a clear answer, only saying she has personal reasons and some “unfinished business.” It’s obvious she has a hidden agenda, and her return could stir up trouble in the already tense DiMera household.

Cat’s connection to Chad and Thomas grows

After her tough conversation with Rafe, Cat tries to clear her head and ends up spending time with Chad and his son, Thomas. Chad invites her to hang out with them, and it seems like just a fun, friendly outing. But things aren’t so simple for Cat, since she’s both a spy and a friend.

She starts to really like being around Thomas, which makes her feel more connected and calm. However, her growing feelings for Chad could get in the way of her mission especially if she has to choose between him and Shane.

Xander’s parenting challenges begin

Xander on Days of Our Lives is still getting used to being a single dad and wants to show that he can take good care of baby Victoria. Things go well at first when she’s calm and happy, but that quickly changes.

When Victoria starts crying and won’t stop, Xander struggles to handle the situation. At the same time, Leo and Javi, who’ve had their own parenting struggles try to give him advice, but it’s not all that helpful.

Stephanie receives a surprise from Alex

Stephanie’s romance novel is almost ready to be published, and Alex helps bring her dream closer by surprising her with the finished book cover for One Stormy Night. Seeing the cover makes it all feel real for her.

But things take a strange turn when Kayla sees it and realizes it’s the same story she once found and accidentally used as inspiration for a romantic night with Steve. Stephanie is about to find out that her personal writing is more public than she ever expected.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

