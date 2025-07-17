Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 18 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Organized crime has arrived in town to scare teenagers on Days of Our Lives. However, the law enforcers in Salem have the potential to ward off any danger for the townspeople. With Rafe helping rescue the kidnapped teenagers, Doug III will learn his lesson. Meanwhile, Sophia is expected to keep lying to Tate. On the other hand, Chad will look at Cat with concern while the latter continues with her secret mission.

Ad

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Holly and Arianna getting kidnapped. While Doug asked for more time to pay off his loan, his attempt at getting Julie's necklace from Gwen failed. Meanwhile, the two hostages discussed the root of their predicament and realized that Doug was the cause of their kidnapping.

Elsewhere, EJ and Belle prepared for Johnny's hearing while they also shared some intimate moments. However, EJ stopped Gwen, who reconnected with Kristen and demanded to move into the DiMera mansion. Elsewhere, Xander refused to give Victoria over to Sarah, leaving the latter devastated.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Sophia located her son with Javi and Leo and enquired after the baby casually. However, with Tate, she continued to pretend to be heavily pregnant. The long-running Peacock soap will soon see many lies exposed in the upcoming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe may play the rescuer

Ad

Currently, the missing campers, Arianna and Holly, are a matter of concern. With Tate reaching out to Doug III, the boys will realize that they may have been kidnapped. Holly's fallen ring will likely substantiate this theory. Moreover, Gabi will not be able to reach Ari and may raise an alarm.

The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will see the boys reach out to Rafe Hernandez for help. The former cop and current FBI agent will jump into action. He will be worried about the safety of his niece, Ari, as well as Nicole's daughter, Holly. Rafe will possibly use all his resources to rescue the girls.

Ad

After the two girls safely make it home, Gabi may confront Doug for putting Ari in danger. Meanwhile, Ari may break up with Doug over the assumption that she was his second choice.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

Days of Our Lives: Sophia piles on contradictory lies

Sophia held on to the secret of her baby's birth and pretended to her mother and Tate. However, with Melinda's fake adoption papers ready, she will soon throw off the false baby bump. However, she will likely pretend that she had the baby in the presence of its adoptive parents. As proof, she may show the adoption papers.

Ad

Ad

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Tate Black will likely not buy her version of the baby story. He may question her decision to give off the baby to a couple he did not meet or approve of. He may want to corroborate her story by wanting to meet his baby.

He will have support from Brady, who will wonder about the different versions of the baby story from Sophia. As such, he may encourage Tate to look into the matter.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Tony has a scheme for Gabi

Tony DiMera is determined to take the family business back from the Kiriakis brothers. As such, EJ offered Johnny as the mole in Titan. However, Johnny is currently engaged in his legal matter, while EJ is his attorney.

The soap's spoilers hint that Tony will likely rope in Gabi as his mole. He may ask her to manipulate the Kiriakis brothers till they can extract their company back. He may push her to please and seduce the brothers.

Ad

Ad

Gabi may agree to help Tony in the hope that she will get back control over GabiChic. She may find her job easy since she has been helping Xander handle Victoria, while he comforted her during Ari's kidnapping.

Days of Our Lives: Chad is curious about Cat

Chad has been recently eyeing Cat's phone calls and messages with curiosity. Cat has also kept very quiet about her mission of investigating EJ DiMera's finances. They may have some uncomfortable meetings in the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Since Cat is efficient in her job, she and Rafe may soon uncover EJ's hidden financier-cum-partner. As such, Chad may learn about Cat's role in exposing his brother. He will likely be hurt by her stance.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming drama as Holly and Arianna are rescued, and Tony strategizes his plan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More