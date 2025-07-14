Days of Our Lives recap (July 14, 2025): Holly and Ari kidnapped, Xander refuses to return Victoria, and Sophia hides a secret

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 14, 2025, Holly and Ari’s summer trip took a dark turn when they were kidnapped at gunpoint on their way to the park. Their loved ones had no idea the girls were in danger, as the kidnapper followed closely behind.

Meanwhile, Sarah confronted Xander about taking Victoria. Despite her pleas, Xander wouldn’t back down. Maggie tried to comfort Sarah, who was left heartbroken.

In the square, Sophia saw Leo and Javi with the baby she had given up. Emotions ran high. At the same time, Doug’s troubles grew worse when the loan shark sent him a chilling message about Holly and Ari.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 14, 2025

Tate’s goodbye and suspicious behavior from Sophia

Tate on Days of Our Lives went to Sophia’s place and saw she was acting strange, hiding under blankets. When he told her he was going to the lake to meet Holly and the others, she acted like everything was okay. But after he left, she secretly called Melinda and said the timing was perfect, hinting that she was part of something suspicious.

Ari’s send-off and Gabi’s concerns

Gabi on Days of Our Lives felt nervous while helping Ari pack and warned her about drinking and drugs. She embarrassed her by giving her condoms, saying it was out of love. Javi told Ari to be careful, and they said goodbye. Later, Javi thought about how attached he was to Tesoro, while Gabi hated the idea of working under Xander.

Leo and Doug open up, but danger grows

Doug on Days of Our Lives had breakfast with Leo at the pub. They talked about Gwen not returning Julie’s necklace and how she and Leo had a falling out. Doug said he owed money to a loan shark. Leo wanted to help but couldn’t. He also shared how much life had changed since raising the baby with Javi.

Later, Doug saw Ari outside the Salem Inn, but she was in a hurry. After a quick goodbye, the loan shark followed Ari and Holly to the park, pulled a gun, and took their phones. Holly dropped a ring as a clue, and Ari warned him her uncle was a cop. The thug didn’t care and forced them to leave with him.

Sarah and Xander’s emotional face-off

Sarah rushed into Xander’s office, angry he had taken Victoria and set up a crib. She tried to talk to him, but Xander accused her of trying to take their daughter. As Victoria cried, the fight got worse. Sarah begged him, but he stayed cold and said he was in control. Later, Sarah went home, heartbroken. She told Maggie she couldn’t go to Bermuda without Victoria. Maggie chose to stay and comfort her.

A chilling twist changes everything

Later, Sophia saw Leo and Javi with the baby in the square. She acted like a stranger, thanked them, and walked away looking upset.

At the same time, the thug took Holly and Ari to an alley. Tate reached the park and was confused they weren’t there. Doug got a scary call from the loan shark, who sent a photo of the girls and warned him not to call the police. He demanded the necklace or money.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

