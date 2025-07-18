Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from July 21 to 25, 2025, important events are expected to take place with emotions running high and major changes coming. Johnny’s trial begins, and someone unexpected may step in to help him.Tate and Brady’s search for answers takes a surprising turn, and Xander shows a softer side that could change his future with Sarah. Meanwhile, Gwen’s week is filled with surprises as she clashes with Gabi and makes a shocking discovery that could change her life.Marlena’s health takes a bad turn just as she tries to help EJ remember the truth. Salem is in for a dramatic week with Melinda plotting, Doug sharing emotional moments, and a custody battle heating up.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 21 to 25, 2025Monday, July 21: Fury, friendship, and fugitives View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip’s fight worsens, with both men ready to explode. Gwen and Leo are back together, but they can’t stop arguing. Javi tries to comfort Gabi, who’s clearly hurting. Meanwhile, Tate and Rafe continue searching for the missing girls, and Ari and Holly come up with a risky plan to escape their captors.Tuesday, July 22: Schemes, fears, and freak-outsTate gets hit with unexpected news, but luckily, Brady is there to help him through it. Melinda teaches Sophia how to scheme, dragging her into a sneaky new plan. Over at the hospital, Kayla is tired of dealing with EJ’s bossy behavior. Sarah is stressed as the custody battle gets closer. And Alex does something that totally shocks Stephanie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, July 23: Breakthroughs and bombshellsIn the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander does something unexpected as he lets Sarah spend time with their daughter, Victoria. Could this mean they’re starting to get along? Gabi gets a surprising offer from Tony, while Doug is put on the spot when Ari and Holly confront him. The biggest surprise of all? Brady and Tate finally find Sophia, and what they learn shocks them both.Thursday, July 24: Courtroom chaos and stunning secretsJohnny’s trial finally begins, and things get intense fast. Will Susan show up in time to help him out? Marlena and EJ have another therapy session, which might help the latter remember what really happened the night he was shot. Gwen finds out something shocking that could turn her week upside down. Meanwhile, Paulina opens up to Abe about a fear that’s been bothering her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, July 25: Goodbyes, confessions, and collapsesGwen and Gabi fight again by the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, showing their old rivalry is far from over. Doug gets ready to leave Salem and shares an emotional goodbye. In court, Susan might be the one person who can save Johnny. But things take a scary turn when Marlena has another health emergency. Meanwhile, Sarah opens up to Brady and shares what’s really on her mind.This week on Days of Our Lives is full of emotions, shocking surprises, and drama that viewers won’t want to miss. From courtroom twists to heartfelt goodbyes, there’s something exciting happening every day in Salem.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episode of the show on Peacock.