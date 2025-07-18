  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 18, 2025 19:42 GMT
Tate, Sarah and Tate (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Tate, Sarah and Tate (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from July 21 to 25, 2025, important events are expected to take place with emotions running high and major changes coming. Johnny’s trial begins, and someone unexpected may step in to help him.

Ad

Tate and Brady’s search for answers takes a surprising turn, and Xander shows a softer side that could change his future with Sarah. Meanwhile, Gwen’s week is filled with surprises as she clashes with Gabi and makes a shocking discovery that could change her life.

Marlena’s health takes a bad turn just as she tries to help EJ remember the truth. Salem is in for a dramatic week with Melinda plotting, Doug sharing emotional moments, and a custody battle heating up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 21 to 25, 2025

Monday, July 21: Fury, friendship, and fugitives

Ad

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip’s fight worsens, with both men ready to explode. Gwen and Leo are back together, but they can’t stop arguing. Javi tries to comfort Gabi, who’s clearly hurting. Meanwhile, Tate and Rafe continue searching for the missing girls, and Ari and Holly come up with a risky plan to escape their captors.

Tuesday, July 22: Schemes, fears, and freak-outs

Ad

Tate gets hit with unexpected news, but luckily, Brady is there to help him through it. Melinda teaches Sophia how to scheme, dragging her into a sneaky new plan. Over at the hospital, Kayla is tired of dealing with EJ’s bossy behavior. Sarah is stressed as the custody battle gets closer. And Alex does something that totally shocks Stephanie.

Ad

Wednesday, July 23: Breakthroughs and bombshells

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander does something unexpected as he lets Sarah spend time with their daughter, Victoria. Could this mean they’re starting to get along? Gabi gets a surprising offer from Tony, while Doug is put on the spot when Ari and Holly confront him. The biggest surprise of all? Brady and Tate finally find Sophia, and what they learn shocks them both.

Ad

Thursday, July 24: Courtroom chaos and stunning secrets

Johnny’s trial finally begins, and things get intense fast. Will Susan show up in time to help him out? Marlena and EJ have another therapy session, which might help the latter remember what really happened the night he was shot. Gwen finds out something shocking that could turn her week upside down. Meanwhile, Paulina opens up to Abe about a fear that’s been bothering her.

Ad
Ad

Friday, July 25: Goodbyes, confessions, and collapses

Gwen and Gabi fight again by the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, showing their old rivalry is far from over. Doug gets ready to leave Salem and shares an emotional goodbye. In court, Susan might be the one person who can save Johnny. But things take a scary turn when Marlena has another health emergency. Meanwhile, Sarah opens up to Brady and shares what’s really on her mind.

Ad

This week on Days of Our Lives is full of emotions, shocking surprises, and drama that viewers won’t want to miss. From courtroom twists to heartfelt goodbyes, there’s something exciting happening every day in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episode of the show on Peacock.

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications