Days of Our Lives recap (July 18, 2025): Gabi breaks down, Sophia makes a decision, and a crucial clue surfaces

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 18, 2025, the search for Ari and Holly took a dark turn when Shawn confirmed they were kidnapped at gunpoint, sending Rafe and Gabi into a panic. At work, Gabi broke down, and Xander offered comfort. Doug's attempt to fix things on his own only made matters worse.Meanwhile, Sophia struggled with giving up her baby and had an emotional talk with Melinda. Chad had a strange run-in with Cat that made him suspicious. Cat later got a lead from the ISA that could help find the girls.In the end, Gabi broke down in Xander's arms. Sophia called Tate with big news. Then Felicity found Holly's ring, possibly the clue they needed to bring the girls home. Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 18, 2025Rafe and Gabi reel from kidnapping newsDays of Our Lives episode began with Rafe telling Gabi that Shawn was now leading the search for Ari and Holly. Rafe tried to keep her calm, but Gabi was scared she might not get her daughter back. When she asked if Holly's family knew, Rafe said Nicole and Maggie were out of town. Gabi got upset and didn't see the point of focusing on work.Later, Shawn told Rafe that security footage showed the girls were taken at gunpoint. Shaken, Rafe rushed off to follow any leads.Xander comforts Gabi during her breakdownAt Titan on Days of Our Lives, Xander was spending time with his daughter Victoria, talking about their future, when Gabi showed up late and in tears. She told him Ari was missing. At first, Xander was annoyed, but he quickly softened and tried to comfort her. Gabi said Rafe told her to stay busy. Xander mocked the Salem PD but still respected her faith in Rafe. He offered to help by putting up a reward. Gabi was touched and thanked him, clearly overwhelmed.Sophia faces her truthSophia on Days of Our Lives sat in a hotel room with Melinda, feeling unsure about giving up her baby. She missed a call from Tate and admitted she didn't know if she could go through with the adoption. Melinda comforted her and said she'd support any choice.Sophia shared how hard it was seeing her baby again and wanting to hold him. Melinda reminded her how strong she was. In the end, Sophia left Tate a message, telling him she was in Chicago and in labor. Doug's plan spirals out of controlDoug met a loan shark at the pub to pay ransom, hoping to fix things himself. Tate was angry Doug hadn't asked for help and stayed to watch the exchange. Doug gave the cash, but Rafe showed up, and the thug ran. Tate yelled that the man had Ari and Holly.At the station, Rafe scolded Doug for staying quiet. Shawn questioned the thug, but he wouldn't talk. Doug showed a photo of the girls, proving they were alive. Rafe took it, hoping the ISA could trace their location.Chad grows wary of Cat's actionsChad saw Cat while dropping off Charlotte at gymnastics and felt something was off. Cat offered to bring Charlotte home, but Chad said he'd promised her. They had coffee and talked, but when Cat got a call from her ISA contact, she stepped away.After getting the photo from Rafe, Cat used her resources to trace the location and called him with the info. Before leaving, she asked Chad to pick up Felicity too. He agreed but noticed something strange as she walked away.