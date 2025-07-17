What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 18, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 18, 2025, Gabi breaks down in tears and finds comfort in Xander after finding out her daughter Ari is missing. At the same time, Rafe gets pulled into the situation when he receives an urgent SOS call.

Ad

Also in this episode, Holly and Ari’s attempt to escape doesn’t work, which pushes their families to take action. While the kidnapping story heats up, other plots move forward too including a risky adoption cover-up, a possible new romance, and growing secrets that can lead to trouble.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 18, 2025

Gabi turns to Xander for comfort

Gabi on Days of Our Lives is devastated about Ari going missing and breaks down in front of Xander in an emotional moment. Gabi usually hides her feelings, but this time she lets her guard down. Surprisingly, Xander is there for her and offers real support. Their bond has been slowly growing, and their shared struggles as parents may be bringing them closer.

Ad

Ari and Holly’s failed escape

Ari and Holly on Days of Our Lives have found some food and water in the cold room where they’re being held, which has given them a bit of hope. But in Friday’s episode, their plan to escape doesn’t work. Even though they work together and try their best, they’re still stuck and need someone to come rescue them. Now it’s all about who finds them in time.

Ad

Ad

Rafe receives a distress call

Tate on Days of Our Lives is trying to use his savings to pay a ransom and help rescue Ari and Holly. Meanwhile, Rafe gets an urgent call for help and becomes involved in the rescue plan, which now also includes Doug. But things are risky as Doug was instructed not to call the police, so Rafe has to be careful as the situation grows more dangerous.

Ad

Sophia fears Melinda’s risky plan

Sophia is still shaken by Melinda’s plan to hide her pregnancy and make the adoption of her baby look real. Right now on Days of Our Lives, Sophia is pretending to be in Chicago to meet a couple who wants to adopt.

The next part of the plan may include faking the baby’s birth in Chicago too. Sophia is nervous that something can go wrong and cause a huge mess, but Melinda keeps acting like everything will be fine. Still, Sophia can’t shake the feeling that Melinda’s confidence may be covering up some serious problems in the plan.

Ad

Ad

Chad and Cat’s awkward reunion

Chad on Days of Our Lives is having a peaceful day out with his daughter Charlotte, but things take an unexpected turn when they run into Felicity and then soon after, Cat. The moment between Chad and Cat is filled with quiet tension as they dance around the feelings they haven’t talked about.

Even though it’s clear that there’s something more between them, they’re still stuck in the friend zone. What Chad doesn’t know is that Cat is secretly working with Rafe on a case involving his brother, EJ. Because of that, Cat is hiding important information, and those secrets can make things even more complicated between her and Chad moving forward.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More