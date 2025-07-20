Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 2025, revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal that Tate Black and Doug Williams III will end up going to Rafe Hernandez for help and assistance, and Rafe will try his best to help them.Meanwhile, Tony will enlist Gabi Hernandez in a dangerous plan that requires her to use her seduction techniques on both Philip Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis. In addition to these developments, Cat Greene will continue keeping many secrets from Chad DiMera.3 major developments to expect in the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 20251) Tate Black and Doug Williams III will end up going to Rafe Hernandez for assistance, and Rafe will jump right into the matterIn the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Tate Black and Doug Williams III will seek Rafe Hernandez's assistance regarding Arianna Ari Horton. Spoilers reveal that Rafe will play the hero in the coming episodes for both Ari and Holly Jonas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince Ari is Rafe's niece, spoilers reveal that Rafe will be highly invested in ensuring that she is safely reunited with Gabi Hernandez soon. Rafe also had a soft spot for Nicole Walker and will make sure that Nicole's daughter, Holly Jonas, and Ari both get out of the mess of the loan sharks.Spoilers reveal that Tate, Doug, and Rafe will successfully pull off a rescue mission, but she will become furious with Doug as he had dragged Ari into this mess in the first place.2) Tony will rope in Gabi Hernandez to be a part of an extremely dangerous plan that would require Gabi to try to seduce both Philip Kiriakis and Xander KiriakisSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes for Days of Our Lives reveal that Tony will end up involving Gabi Hernandez in one of his sneaky plans. The spoilers show that he would end up asking Gabi to try to seduce both Philip Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony's manipulation plot would be kept in place in order to try to regain control of DiMera. Due to this, Gabi would end up agreeing to be a part of this plan even though she had been getting closer to Xander.3) Cat Greene will continue keeping secrets from Chad DiMera, and Chad will grow suspiciousIn the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Cat Greene will continue to try to keep secrets from Chad DiMera, her partner, and he will be highly suspicious. Chad will be very curious to find out what exactly Cat had been hiding from him and might end up either quizzing her or following her trail. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also reveal that Cat Greene's secret involved planning a mission to ensure EJ DiMera's downfall in Salem. In the coming episodes of the show, Chad will potentially end up figuring out that Cat had been planning on taking down EJ DiMera behind his back and might get upset at her for keeping the news from him.Fans can watch episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.