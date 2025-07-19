Days of Our Lives weekly update (July 14 to July 18, 2025): Holly and Ari kidnapped, Johnny’s trial begin

In the past week of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, from July 14 to 18, 2025, was no exception; it was filled with excitement and mysteries. From a terrifying double kidnapping to the beginning of a pivotal trial, Salem was filled with tales of high drama and shocking twists. Meanwhile, Gwen's return has also shocked people, and she is taking Salem by storm.Set in a fictional city of Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest daytime soap operas in America. The soap opera is set to celebrate its sixtieth year on air in November 2025.Here's everything to know that happened on Days of Our Lives from July 14 to 18, 2025Holly and Ari's AbductionThis week on Days of Our Lives, the most dramatic plotline involved the kidnapping of Holly Jonas and Arianna &quot;Ari&quot; Grace Horton. What was to be an innocent lake outing became a nightmare when they were kidnapped. The scenario for this adventure has been unfolding for weeks, with Doug III's financial woes building up.The girls' disappearance shocked Salem to its core, disproportionately impacting their families. Gabi Hernandez was frantic with anxiety over her daughter, Ari, and Sarah and Maggie were left heartbroken over Holly's danger. The emergency created an unexpected partnership between nemeses Tate Black and Doug III, who had to put aside their rivalry to cooperate in the desperate search for the missing girls.Further, Tate, who was supposed to rendezvous with Holly and Ari, soon sensed that something was not right, and his haste became the push in the frenzied search. Doug III, weighed down by the fact that his unpaid debt was the reason behind this horrific experience, was caught between spilling the beans and attempting to resolve the crisis himself.Johnny's trial begins View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Days of Our Lives marked the beginning of Johnny DiMera's trial for attempted murder. The trial began with jury selection, which prepared the way for an intense battle of wits in the courtroom. Making matters more complicated, EJ DiMera and Belle Black were on opposite sides. EJ fought for his son and Belle, acting in the best interest of the District Attorney's office.As Belle and EJ carefully selected their jurors, the air was tense, foreshadowing the tough times Johnny and his family would face ahead of them. The verdict of this trial means a great deal to many of the characters and has the potential to reshape power structures in Salem.Gwen's Back and DiMera Mansion Politics View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Gwen Rizczech asserted herself in Salem, with a new wave of possible manipulation and drama. Having been back in town, she very quickly reestablished herself with Kristen DiMera at the DiMera mansion. Kristen, still regarding Gwen as family through her marriage to Dimitri, was shocked when Gwen shared that she was no longer married. This encounter immediately paved the way for Gwen to possibly become further intertwined in the DiMera family's schemes.Moreover, Gwen told EJ that she wants to move into the DiMera mansion. This relocation indicates Gwen's aspiration to gain more power and closeness with the influential family. Her presence in the DiMera household is bound to create trouble, as she has a past experience playing both sides and pursuing personal interests. Her encounters with both Kristen and EJ this week indicate she is already seeking ways to manipulate circumstances to her benefit, possibly pitting both DiMeras against each other or even herself.Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.