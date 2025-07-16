Days of Our Lives recap (July 16, 2025): Gwen digs in, Kayla warns Stephanie, and Cat uncovers EJ’s secret

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 16, 2025, Stephanie was busy preparing for her hospital meeting with EJ when Alex tried to distract her with romantic gestures and exciting book news. But Kayla showed up with a pie and told Stephanie to stay away from working for EJ, leaving her unsure.

At the same time, Rafe and Cat continued their secret investigation into EJ. Cat gave Rafe a flash drive with suspicious financial info, hinting that EJ had a hidden partner. Though nervous about field work, Cat wanted to protect the hospital.

Elsewhere, Xander struggled with baby Victoria until Gabi helped calm her down. They bonded as Xander opened up about missing Sarah. Meanwhile, Gwen faced Chad’s anger for keeping Julie’s necklace and trying to move into the mansion, while EJ watched it all unfold.

Stephanie considers EJ’s offer as Kayla intervenes

Stephanie on Days of Our Lives was focused on getting ready for her meeting with EJ about a PR job at the hospital. Alex tried to get her attention with a beer and showed her the cover of his new book, One Stormy Night. She finally took notice, and they shared a sweet moment and a kiss.

Their time was interrupted when Kayla knocked on the door with a blueberry pie and some serious concerns. Stephanie told her about the job offer, and Kayla warned her to stay away from EJ, calling him controlling and difficult.

As they talked, Kayla spotted the book cover and admitted she’d read the steamy story. Embarrassed, Stephanie pretended she hadn’t. After Kayla left, Stephanie looked overwhelmed.

Gabi rescues Xander and Victoria emotionally and literally

Xander on Days of Our Lives was stressed trying to calm baby Victoria, but nothing worked. Just as he was about to lose it, Gabi showed up. He insisted he had things under control, but Gabi took over and quickly soothed the baby.

Grateful, Xander admitted he was scared Victoria had forgotten him. Gabi said they just needed time to reconnect and shared that she went through the same with her daughter. Xander opened up about missing Sarah, and Gabi reminded him to be thankful for what he still had.

They also talked about work. Xander was frustrated with Johnny, but Gabi told him to go easy, considering Johnny’s recent legal mess. Her calm advice surprised him.

Cat and Rafe dig into EJ’s secret partner

At the park on Days of Our Lives, Cat ran into Chad and Thomas but turned down their invite to play catch. She went to Rafe’s office and gave him a flash drive with financial info that raised questions about how EJ bought the hospital. They guessed he had a secret partner.

Rafe shared his past with EJ, including how EJ once replaced him with a body double. Cat, who cared deeply about the hospital that saved her sister, said she now had a reason to take EJ down too.

Though unsure about fieldwork, Cat seemed more willing. Rafe offered to help her gain confidence and even teach her self-defense. They agreed the key was to follow the money.

Gwen stirs trouble at the DiMera mansion

Gwen on Days of Our Lives tried to move into the DiMera mansion, but EJ stopped her, saying the East Wing was being renovated. She didn’t back down and showed off her wealth and Julie’s necklace. EJ told her to return it, but she refused.

When Chad and Thomas showed up, Thomas asked why Gwen had Aunt Julie’s necklace. Chad later told her to give it back, end her drama, and leave Salem. Gwen said she was staying and that she was a DiMera now. EJ watched the tension with a smirk, as Gwen’s presence stirred up more trouble.

