Days of Our Lives recap (July 15, 2025): Belle ends things with EJ while Doug faces kidnapper’s deadly deadline

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 15, 2025, Belle and EJ’s romance hit a rough patch, and Kristen stirred trouble with visits to both Brady and the DiMera mansion. Gwen shocked everyone with surprising news that could shake up the family.

Tate grew worried when Holly didn’t show up, while Brady and Kristen talked about protecting their kids. Doug, meanwhile, became more desperate trying to fix a mistake that put Holly and Ari in danger.

Johnny and Chanel worked together to find out who really shot EJ. As the kidnapped girls looked for a way out, time was quickly running out before the kidnapper’s deadline.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Belle confronts EJ and storms out

Belle and EJ’s happy morning on Days of Our Lives didn’t last long. Belle worried that staying on Johnny’s case would hurt her reputation, especially if the charges were dropped. EJ said there was enough doubt to let Johnny go, but Belle disagreed. She accused EJ of using her and walked out, leaving him shocked by how quickly things fell apart.

Brady and Kristen weigh Rachel’s future and Chanel’s role

Kristen on Days of Our Lives showed up at Brady’s place and learned that Chanel was now a suspect in EJ’s shooting. This could help Johnny and keep Rachel from testifying, but Brady still felt uneasy.

He said Johnny lost either way as he was guilty or married to someone who was. Kristen thought Chanel deserved it, but Brady reminded her she’d done the same for love. Still, they both hoped this would help Rachel.

Johnny and Chanel dig for the truth

Johnny on Days of Our Lives called in sick to focus on finding out who really shot EJ. Chanel was stressed but agreed to help. They listed suspects like Gabi, Ava, and Kristen. Johnny found out Chanel used Sweet Bits as bond collateral and was upset, but moved by her support. They grew closer and promised to uncover the truth together.

Holly and Ari search for a way out

A masked man locked Holly and Ari in a room, saying they’d be freed if a “friend” paid by morning. They tried to escape, but the door wouldn’t open. Holly admitted Doug got them into this mess. Ari was angry to learn he had been involved with both of them. Holly hoped someone would find her dropped ring and figure out where they were.

Doug faces a chilling deadline as Gwen makes her move

Doug, desperate to get Gwen’s necklace and pay off the thug, dressed as a hotel waiter and tried to sneak into her room. But Gwen came back too soon, and he had to leave. Later at the pub, Doug begged the thug for more time.

The thug warned him he had time until sunrise, or the girls would be hurt. Meanwhile, Gwen told Kristen at the DiMera mansion that she had inherited money and planned to move in. Kristen was unsure, and things got more tense when Belle ran out past EJ and he saw Gwen smiling, drink in hand, ready to cause more drama.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

