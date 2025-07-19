  • home icon
  Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Marlena collapses in court, EJ gets hypnotized, and Doug says goodbye

Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Marlena collapses in court, EJ gets hypnotized, and Doug says goodbye

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 19, 2025 16:57 GMT
From left, Marlena, EJ and Doug III on DOOL (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)
From left, Marlena, EJ and Doug III on DOOL (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)

Problems are leading to misdirections on Days of Our Lives' current storyline. The week of July 21, 2025, will see Doug's exit after causing immense trouble to all his loved ones. Meanwhile, EJ's shooting case will go to court. While the victim may decide to go through hypnosis, the therapist, Marlena, will have a medical crisis in court.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw some action surrounding Holly and Arianna's kidnapping. After Tate pushed Doug for intel, the latter opened up about the moneylenders. A desperate Tate lent all his savings to Doug to save the girls. On one hand, Rafe caught the culprit, while on the other, the girls looked for ways to escape. Meanwhile, Xander comforted Gabi through her panic about Ari going missing.

At the same time, Melinda arranged the adoption papers for Sophia and encouraged her to report Tate about her fake labor and the adoption in Chicago. Elsewhere, the jury selection started with EJ and Belle rejecting Amy and selecting Leo as a start. The long-running Peacock daily soap will follow up with the kidnapped girls, Sophia's lies and Johnny's case in the upcoming week.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena blacks out during court hearing

As Days of Our Lives fans know, Marlena Evans has been getting dizzy spells. While her blood work and other tests showed no problems, she also got herself tested by Sarah. With no health issues diagnosed, she continued with her normal life.

The soap's spoilers hint at the psychologist losing consciousness inside the courtroom. This may be as she waits to be called to the witness stand. Abe Carver will likely catch her as she falls, while Belle will try to wake her up. Whether her collapse is due to stress about the shootout culprit remains to be seen.

Since she is an important witness in EJ's shooting case, her evidence will be valuable. However, her health condition will likely delay the matters.

Days of Our Lives: EJ wants his inner memory jolted

As Thursday's episode of July 17, 2025, showed, EJ's memory is ditching him as he tries to remember the last event before he was shot. He realizes that if he remembers correctly, Johnny can be exonerated. As he gets frustrated, Belle will offer a solution.

The DA will ask him to undergo hypnosis to help an expert reach the inner recesses of his mind. She is likely to ask her mother to be the hypnotist. While Marlena will probe the last person he saw before being shot, EJ may feel distressed as he recalls a familiar face.

However, the soap is not likely to reveal the culprit anytime soon. Johnny's hearing will likely continue with Marlena possibly holding the knowledge about the real shooter.

Days of Our Lives: Time for Doug to leave town

As Friday's episode of July 18, 2025, presented, Tate handed over all his savings to Doug to pay off the thugs in return for Holly's safety. However, before doing so, he insisted Doug remove himself from the town permanently. Doug agreed to the condition before accepting the money.

Since one of the culprits is caught, the others will make it into the Salem Police Department soon. As such, Doug will keep his end of the deal. He will pack his bags in the upcoming episodes and prepare to leave.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest he will make a pit stop at Julie's place to apologize and bid her farewell. The grandmother will hope that Doug will eventually make something good out of his life. The two will make some peace before Peyton Meyer's Doug exits the soap.

Meanwhile, Rafe's team will find the location pointed out by Cat to save the hostages. However, the girls will try to find a path to freedom and land in a bigger mess by then. As such, the rescue team must hurry to save them in time.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as the hostages fight captivity, Sophia churns out false stories, Sarah looks for support from Brady and Gwen faces fresh problems in the upcoming episodes.

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
