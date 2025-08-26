Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - A detailed case overview

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story takes the headline first. The six-part BBC Three drama is now on BBC iPlayer, with its US streaming debut set for August 28, 2025, on AMC+. It will also be available via AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo. The series revisits the 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling and follows the fallout that trailed her return.

Ad

Created by writer Georgia Lester and directed by Al Mackay, the production features Nadia Parkes as Ayling. BBC Studios produced the series with Ayling’s cooperation, and the scripts draw on interviews and records tied to the case.

Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) & Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

Case details of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story

In July 2017, Ayling traveled to Milan for what was billed as a photo shoot. According to BBC News (11 August 2024), she was drugged at the supposed studio with ketamine. She was later handcuffed and transported in the boot of a car, taken to a farmhouse outside the city.

Ad

Trending

Her abductors identified themselves as members of a group, The Black Death, and demanded a ransom. They further threatened that if it was not paid, she would be sold online.

After six days, she was released to the British consulate in Milan.

According to The Times, public reaction quickly turned hostile, with heavy scrutiny of Ayling’s demeanor in interviews and CCTV stills, claiming that she staged her kidnapping. Court outcomes followed the investigation.

Ad

Lukasz Herba, identified as the primary offender, was convicted in Italy in June 2018. He was sentenced to 16 years and 9 months in prison, according to BBC News (11 August 2024).

Ad

Attention later turned to Herba’s brother, Michal. Italian proceedings and appeals stretched on after his arrest and extradition. Michal’s sentence was reduced on appeal, and he was subsequently released, as reported by The Independent. The disputes that once framed the case did not alter the central record that courts accepted, which anchored the convictions.

The series also examines the media storm that erupted once Ayling returned to the UK. Interviews, doorstep cameras, and probing questions on breakfast television became part of the timeline. The program places these scenes alongside the earlier events in Italy to show how the legal process and the public conversation moved on separate tracks.

Ad

While the convictions and sentences remained firmly established in the court record, as per The Independent.

How Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story tells it

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story starts with the lure of the booking, then shifts to captivity, release, and the three weeks in Italy, while local police worked the case. Later episodes focus on the UK media cycle and how a single detail could overshadow larger facts. Nadia Parkes portrays Ayling with a steady tone that mirrors archived footage.

Ad

Supporting roles include Adrian Edmondson as agent Phil Green and Nigel Lindsay as Adrian Sington. Robert Glenister appears as Piers Morgan, and Louise Delamere plays Susanna Reid.

Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) & Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

Also read: Snapped - Season 25 episode 11 - Kisha Schaberg's detailed case overview

Ad

Where to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story

and key cast

In the UK, Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story streams on BBC iPlayer. In the US, AMC+ will begin streaming on August 28, 2025, with two episodes available on day one, followed by weekly drops thereafter. AMC+ is also accessible through the AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo.

A three-part companion documentary, Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping, is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025, on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Ad

Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

As for the cast, Nadia Parkes leads the series as Chloe Ayling, delivering a performance that captures both her resilience and vulnerability. The ensemble cast also includes Adrian Edmondson, Nigel Lindsay, Olive Gray, Eleonora Romandini, Julian Świeżewski, Jaroslaw Ciepichal, Christine Tremarco, Lorenzo Richelmy, Robert Glenister, and Louise Delamere, each adding depth and nuance to the story.

Ad

UK viewers can stream Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story now on BBC iPlayer, while US audiences can start on AMC+ from August 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More