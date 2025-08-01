The double life of María Ángeles Molina: How a fake identity sparked a true crime obsession

María Ángeles Molin, better known by her nickname, Angi, was convicted for involvement in one of Spain's biggest criminal fraud cases: identity theft, document forgery, and even murder. In 2008, her former colleague Ana Paez was found dead in a rented flat in Barcelona. When police made their initial investigations, they uncovered that the murder was part of an ongoing scheme that included financial fraud and working under a false identity.

Ad

The Netflix documentary Angi: Fake Life, True Crime sheds light on this case and displays how María Ángeles Molina constructed a double life and sustained that lifestyle over the years.

The double life of María Ángeles Molina: A story of fraud built on friendship, lies, and murder

María Ángeles Molina and Ana Páez had been acquainted for about a decade, having first met through employment. During that time, Molina had earned Ana’s trust while simultaneously gathering her personal information. Between April 2006 and November 2007, Molina, using fraudulent documents, applied for life insurance in Ana’s name on multiple occasions, as reported by Time.

Ad

Trending

A still from Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Image via Netflix)

She also secured loans in Ana’s name, leaving a financial history tied to Ana. Business Insider reported that the documents associated with these transactions were later used to substantiate Molina’s claims for payouts following Ana’s death.

Ad

In the months leading up to the murder, María Ángeles Molina began impersonating Ana. Time reported that surveillance from early 2008 captured Molina wearing a wig, withdrawing €600 from Ana Páez's bank account.

According to Business Insider, Molina was using Ana’s identity in financial transactions, at least as early as 2007. This impersonation was part of a larger scheme to gain financial resources while appearing to be legitimate.

On February 19, 2008, Ana Páez was found dead in a Barcelona apartment. Her body was found with a plastic bag over her head, sealed with duct tape. Investigators originally considered that Ana had been s*xually assaulted, as the evidence from the scene supported this theory.

Ad

A still from Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Image via Netflix)

According to Time, Molina had visited a male "brothel" before the murder and paid two men for semen samples, then planted them in the crime scene. Business Insider reported that a witness testified in court that Molina claimed to have placed a bet and did not have s*xual intercourse. This act was recognized as an effort to mislead the police further and cover up the murder motive evidence.

Ad

Molina's home also contained incriminating evidence. The police found Ana's passport, along with more personal documentation, behind the water tank of Molina's bathroom. Molina's then-boyfriend provided those documents to investigators.

Investigators determined that Ana likely had been "drugged" before suffocation, based on the documents and a sealed bottle of chloroform. Molina was convicted of homicide and document forgery in 2012 and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The sentence was eventually modified to 18 years. María Ángeles Molina was re-arrested in March 2025 while on a temporary release from Mas D’Enric prison, alleged to have planned another homicide with a hitman, as reported by Business Insider. Molina refused to provide testimony in the case.

Ad

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime streams on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More