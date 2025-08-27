5 key details about Olicia Lee's confession to a chilling crime

Olicia Lee is at the center of an episode of Snapped that returns in a daytime re-air on Oxygen, Thursday, August 28 at 12 pm ET.

The program looks at the 2001 shooting death of Paul Shealey Jr., whose body was found in Lofton Creek in Yulee, Florida. Investigators worked a long path from a creek recovery to an arrest, then a confession tied to events inside a Jacksonville home.

Season 27, episode 22, titled Olicia Lee. places the full case back on screen for true-crime viewers, with a focus on evidence, interviews, and recorded statements.

Case background on Olicia Lee

Shealey, a Navy veteran and father, went missing in late February 2001. Days later, a fisherman found a body in the creek.

A dive team pulled items that pointed to a house cleanup, including a rug and a shower curtain. A single gunshot wound to the head was recorded. Fingerprints confirmed the victim as Shealey.

Detectives then spoke with Lee, who lived with him, and traced leads from the home to the creek, according to Oxygen.

5 details about Olicia Lee’s confession

1) The moment the story broke open

During questioning years later, Lee produced reading glasses that matched a pair found near the creek.

Confronted with luminol results from the bedroom and the glasses link, she moved off her earlier denial and gave a statement. In that recording, she admitted firing one of Shealey’s own .380 handguns, according to Oxygen.

Handgun with ammunition (Image via Pixels)

2) How she described the shooting

Lee said Shealey came home after a night out and went to bed. She fed her children, told them to stay in the front rooms, then went to the master bedroom.

She said she put a potato over the muzzle to muffle the shot, her hands shook, and the gun fired once into his head. She then took the children to church, returned later, and began calling friends for help, according to Oxygen.

3) The disposal trip and creek evidence

A small group arrived at the house, found Shealey dead in bed, and moved his body. They drove to rural Nassau County and left him in Lofton Creek, believing wildlife would remove traces.

Divers later recovered an area rug, a shower curtain, pliers, a piece of chain, and the glasses. The medical examiner listed a single gunshot wound as the cause of death. These points appear in the episode record and reporting on the case.

4) Co-conspirators and plea deals

Those who helped after the fact took plea agreements and served short terms, generally three to five years.

Their names surface in case files and broadcast accounts, and their statements placed Lee as the shooter while framing their roles as disposal and cleanup.

5) The plea and sentence tied to the confession

The case ended with a courtroom resolution. In March 2006, Lee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 30-year state sentence. Public reporting places her projected release in 2033, when she will be in her sixties, according to The Cinemaholic.

Lee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 30-year state sentence. (Image via Pixels)

The re-air of Olicia Lee is set for Thursday, August 28, at 12 pm ET on Oxygen. Check the local channel guide for the exact slot. Episodes of Snapped can also be streamed on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, YouTube TV, and Hulu.

