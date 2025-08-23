5 chilling details about Kisha Schaberg's brutal crime

Kisha Schaberg is at the center of a double homicide that upended Valley Center, Kansas. In November 2013, Roger and Melissa Bluml were ambushed in their driveway after dinner with their older adopted son, Anthony “Tony” Bluml. Prosecutors later tied the shootings to a plan that involved Schaberg, Tony’s biological mother, and two teen accomplices. Both Schaberg and Tony entered no-contest pleas to capital murder and aggravated robbery and received life sentences without parole, according to KSN (May 15, 2015).The case returns to television as Snapped revisits the story in season 25’ episode 11, titled Kisha Schaberg, which originally aired on May 19, 2019. Oxygen lists a re-air on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11 pm. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kisha Schaberg episode focuses on the lead-up to the shootings, the ambush outside the Bluml home, and the quick unraveling of the plot through texts, surveillance, and witness statements. Case background on Kisha SchabergRoger and Melissa adopted Tony and his younger brother, Chris, when they were small. As a teen, Tony clashed with his parents and was kicked out during his senior year. He reconnected with Schaberg on Facebook and spent time with her in California. In the weeks before the murders, they returned to Kansas and stayed at a hotel. Investigators later said the planning happened during that period, according to The Wichita Eagle.5 shocking details about Kisha Schaberg’s crime1) An ambush timed to a family dinnerTony went to dinner with his parents on November 15, 2013, while Schaberg and an accomplice waited near the house to stage a burglary and lie in wait. When the Blumls’ car pulled in, both were shot in the head at close range, according to The Wichita Eagle.2) Texts and codes during the break-inBefore the shooting, messages flew between the hotel and the house. One text asked for the garage code. When that failed, a window or interior door became the entry point. Those communications later supported the timeline, as outlined in FindLaw’s appellate summary (2020).3) A motive tied to revenge and moneyDetectives said Tony believed he would inherit money. They also said Schaberg was angry over being shut out of Chris’s life and wanted the family back on her terms. That mix of resentment and expected proceeds framed the motive, according to Fox News Digital.Snapped intro sequence (Image via PrimeTimer)4) Evidence recovered from tips and co-defendant statementsA schoolmate reported a request for a gun days before the killings. After arrests, co-defendants led police to the murder weapon and stolen items, strengthening the case record.5) Swift pleas that avoided the death penaltyIn 2015, Schaberg and Tony pleaded no contest to capital murder and aggravated robbery. The state withdrew the death penalty pursuit, and both received life without parole. Sentencing followed that agreement, according to KSN (May 15, 2015).Two other teens were convicted: Andrew Ellington got life with parole after 25 years, and Braden Smith got 24.5 years for second-degree murder, according to Oxygen and The Wichita Eagle. Schaberg’s later habeas challenge over plea negotiations was denied, according to FindLaw (2020).Snapped: Kisha Schaberg re-airs Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11 pm on Oxygen.Also read: 5 chilling details about the Ashley Benefield murder trial ahead of Snapped 35 episode 18