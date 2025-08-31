5 key details about the Michael Thomas crime

Michael Thomas anchors Snapped season 32 episode 23, a case that traces the Halloween night shooting of Los Angeles resident Erik Poltorak outside his front door. Investigators faced a masked gunman, a silent scene, and a witness set to testify in a separate robbery case.The episode first aired on October 1, 2023. A re-air is listed for Monday, September 1, at 10:30 am ET on Oxygen, with another replay on Saturday, September 6, at 12:00 am ET. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Snapped season 32 episode 23 Michael Thomas - A detailed case overviewMichael Thomas' case backgroundIn August 2011, Poltorak reported a home invasion where two men used a fake document to get inside, tied him up, and stole electronics and cash. A fingerprint on that document matched Michael Thomas, and Poltorak was slated to testify.On November 1, 2012, after friends left Poltorak's place around 2 am, a hooded figure rushed from the bushes and shot Poltorak on the back of his head, leaving no signs of theft. According to Oxygen, home cameras and call records guided the investigation.5 key facts in the Michael Thomas case1) Thomas directed the hit from jailJail recordings captured Michael Thomas saying the case would “go away” if the witness did not appear. Visitor logs linked calls to Allen Williams and to Thomas’s niece, Jessicha. In a call the morning after the killing, his girlfriend, Yvonne Keith, told him, “everything is wonderful.” Later, Thomas told Williams, “We’ll always remember the first hit ever,” and asked Jessicha if she had confirmed the result. These points were reported by Oxygen.Thomas directed the hit from jail. (Image via Pixels)2) The Halloween setup was intentionalPlanning for costumes and masks fits the date. As outlined on the show, the disguise helped the shooter get close to the doorway without drawing notice. Oxygen reported that Jessicha said the team chose Halloween to blend in with the crowd and cover faces.3) The co-defendant roles and outcomesAllen Williams was identified as the gunman. Jessicha acted as a lookout. Yvonne Keith helped coordinate contact with Michael Thomas. Jurors later gave Williams and Keith life without parole, while Jessicha pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and became eligible for parole in 2025. These outcomes were reported by Patch and the Daily News (September 2016).4) Death sentence for Michael ThomasA Los Angeles jury convicted Thomas in 2016 of orchestrating the murder, with special circumstances for killing a witness and lying in wait. The judge upheld the jury’s death recommendation and denied motions for a reduced sentence. MyNewsLA reported the ruling and the court’s reasoning, which cited recorded statements and the earlier robbery evidence.Judge Robert J. Perry imposed the death sentence for Thomas (Image via pixels)5) The robbery case connection never went awayThe witness target was tied to a 2011 burglary where Michael Thomas was linked by fingerprint on the entry document. That robbery case placed Poltorak on the stand, which investigators and prosecutors said set the motive. MyNewsLA reported the fingerprint detail and the link to the earlier charges, while Beverly Press noted the initial charging of the four suspects in November 2012.Watch Snapped, season 32, episode 23, titled Michael Thomas on September 1 at 10:30 am ET or on September 6 at 12:00 am ET on Oxygen.Streaming is available on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. The episode can also be digitally purchased on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.