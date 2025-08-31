Judy Naylor's brutal crime - A complete timeline of events

Judy Naylor anchors Snapped season 31, episode 17, a case that begins with shots fired at a business owner in Lumberton and ends with the chloroform death of her stepfather in Hope Mills. Investigators linked money troubles, forged checks, and a plan to silence a boss, then traced a second plot that turned deadly at home.

The Judy Naylor episode first aired on November 1, 2022. A re-air is scheduled for Monday, September 1, at 2:30 pm ET on Oxygen, providing viewers with a comprehensive overview of the key dates and outcomes related to Judy Naylor, Craig Hartman, and stepfather James Croxton.

Snapped Keyart

Judy Naylor timeline: The workplace attack and money trail

On January 12, 2004, Craig Hartman returned from vacation to his apartment over Absolute Bus Sales. Shots hit his vehicle, and one struck his hand. There was no robbery scene, only shell casings and a rattled victim. According to Oxygen, Hartman soon found a shotgun missing from his apartment and business checks gone.

Hartman found a shotgun missing from his apartment

Bank reviews revealed that 21 checks were cashed while Hartman was away, many of which were made out to Judy Naylor or her husband, Donald McPhail. Police later located the couple at a motel, where McPhail admitted stealing the gun and firing at Hartman, and both faced attempted murder, conspiracy, firearm theft, and fraud counts.

Oxygen reported that Naylor also confessed to workplace theft as bills and drug use mounted.

Judy Naylor: Bail

Naylor was held in jail at first, but early in 2004, her mother died, and stepfather James Croxton, who had health issues, agreed to cover a $4,500 bond. Naylor moved into Croxton’s Hope Mills home. Family members told deputies about prior theft allegations and family strain. Per Oxygen, relatives also shared letters and comments that raised alarms about money and intent.

On November 14, 2004, Naylor called 911 to report Croxton unresponsive. He was 62. Detectives treated the house like a crime scene. They collected computer printouts on autopsies and wills, plus handwriting practice sheets. An autopsy later found a fatal level of chloroform in Croxton’s blood, according to Oxygen.

Indictments, trial results, and appeals

In the Hartman case, prosecutors charged Naylor with conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder, plus forgery and uttering. A Robeson County jury in April 2006 found her guilty of conspiracy and the fraud counts, and not guilty of attempted murder.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals reviewed those verdicts the next year and upheld the conspiracy conviction, while reversing two uttering counts for lack of proof that they were presented to a bank, according to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, dated July 3, 2007.

In the Croxton case, investigators tied chloroform purchases to the home address and found a 2004 will naming Naylor as sole beneficiary. With the lab result in hand, prosecutors moved forward on homicide. In April 2007, Naylor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Croxton’s death and received life in prison without parole, as reported by Oxygen.

Co-defendant outcome and present status

McPhail pleaded guilty in the Hartman matter and received a 13-year sentence on the attempted murder and related charges. The Robesonian reported his prison release in 2014. Naylor’s state convictions tied to Hartman remain, and the life term for Croxton’s murder stands.

McPhail pleaded guilty and received a 13-year sentence

Court records from the appellate ruling describe how the conspiracy formed, including flight-arrival checks, the stolen shotgun, ammunition purchases, and the follow-car plan back to Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Those steps, the panel wrote, were enough to show an agreement and intent.

Watch Snapped, season 31, episode 17, titled Judy Naylor on Oxygen on September 1, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET.

Streaming is available on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. The episode can also be digitally purchased on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

