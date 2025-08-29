5 chilling details about the horrifying crimes of Rex Heruermann ahead of The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets revisits a case that has drawn national attention to Long Island. The docuseries centers on accused architect Rex Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to a series of murders tied to the Gilgo Beach investigation.

The limited series re-airs on Oxygen on Sunday, August 31, at 6:00 pm and 7:15 pm, then on Monday, September 1, at 5:30 pm, 6:45 pm, and 8:00 pm. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Case background

In July 2023, Heuermann was arrested and charged in the killings of three women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway in 2010. Prosecutors later added charges tied to other victims as new testing and records were reviewed. Heuermann remains in custody and has maintained his innocence, while court filings describe phone, vehicle, and DNA leads gathered by a multiagency task force, according to NBC News (July 14, 2023).

5 chilling details to know before watching The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

1) DNA on burlap and a pizza crust link, central to The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Investigators reported that a male hair recovered from burlap used to wrap Megan Waterman was compared with DNA from a discarded pizza crust collected in Manhattan. The testing indicated a match consistent with Heuermann’s profile, according to CNN.

2) A first-generation Avalanche that narrows the hunt

A witness tip referenced a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche near one victim’s disappearance. A registry check later showed Heuermann owned that model during the key period, which helped refocus the inquiry, according to NBC New York (June 7, 2024).

The Gilgo Four (Image via @Peacock YouTube)

3) Burner phones and taunting calls outlined in The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Court records describe multiple prepaid phones used to arrange meetings with victims and to check voicemails. Calls made from Melissa Barthelemy’s phone to her family were traced to areas around midtown Manhattan, near Heuermann’s office, according to CBS News’ “48 Hours” report (updated April 12, 2025).

4) Timeline pushed back decades

The case window expanded with charges tied to Jessica Taylor from 2003 and Sandra Costilla from 1993, moving the alleged activity well before the Gilgo Four were found. Those added counts were detailed by prosecutors as part of a broader review, according to NPR (June 7, 2024).

5) Family hair transfer theory

Investigators said hairs consistent with Heuermann’s wife were found on or near several victims. Prosecutors have argued that those could have transferred from clothing, and records indicate she was out of state during the alleged crimes, according to NBC News (December 17, 2024).

Scene from The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets (Image via Peacock)

Where to watch The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Oxygen will re-air Season 1 on Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1. The lineup includes Monster Among Us, House of Secrets, and The Good Wife, with the Monday block running through 8:00 pm.

Date (ET) Time Episode Title Short description Sun, Aug 31 6:00 PM S1 E1 Monster Among Us Police believe the killer may live nearby. Sun, Aug 31 7:15 PM S1 E2 House of Secrets Heuermann’s family speaks publicly. Mon, Sep 1 5:30 PM S1 E1 Monster Among Us Opening chapter re-air. Mon, Sep 1 6:45 PM S1 E2 House of Secrets Post-arrest fallout. Mon, Sep 1 8:00 PM S1 E3 The Good Wife Family response as evidence mounts.

Episodes also stream on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

