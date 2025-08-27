Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10 episode 34 - A detailed case overview of Sarah Goode

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered returns with season 10, episode 34, Finding Sarah Goode, in a re-air on Oxygen on Thursday, August 28, at 8 pm. The hour traces the 2014 disappearance and murder of Sarah Goode, a 21-year-old medical technician and mother from Medford, Long Island.

Originally broadcast on November 10, 2021, the episode follows the family’s search and the investigation that led to an arrest and a life-without-parole sentence. The re-air places the full case back in view for true-crime audiences.

Case background in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Goode went missing in June 2014 after a night out. Her BMW was found abandoned near her neighborhood. Five days after the first missing-person report, searchers located her body in a wooded area close to the car.

The medical findings cited more than 40 stab wounds. Prosecutors later said cell records, a palm print, and blood evidence guided the case, according to CBS New York.

Investigators identified a suspect, Dante Taylor, a friend of Jason Flores and Brandon Allen, who met Goode at the same small gathering that night. Phone activity later tied him to the timeline, according to ABC7NY.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered case timeline and evidence

The episode follows the hours leading up to the disappearance and the search that followed. Friends last saw Goode late that night. The next day, family members and officers started parallel searches.

A bloody handprint on the hood of the BMW and DNA collected during the autopsy became core exhibits. Those items, taken with call records that placed Taylor in contact with the group, formed the backbone of the prosecution’s theory, according to CBS New York.

Finding Sarah Goode | Dateline NBC (Image via @DatelineNBC/ YouTube)

The broadcast also shows how early leads formed. Flores and Allen, the friends with Goode that evening, gave palm prints and DNA and were compared against the handprint seen on the car, while call records and a shared plan review highlighted Taylor’s number in the hours around the disappearance.

Searchers made the discovery in the wooded area near Camden Court, close to where the BMW was found, which focused the evidence hunt on that zone. Investigators later tracked Taylor out of state and arrested him in Florida on a separate warrant as the case moved forward.

Court testimony described the attack as a stabbing after a rejected advance, with the state presenting the print and DNA as direct ties to Taylor. The sentencing judge later described the crime scene and injuries in open court while imposing the maximum penalty, according to ABC7NY.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered verdict and aftermath

A Suffolk County jury convicted Taylor of first-degree murder and attempted rape. The court imposed life without the possibility of parole. The decision followed a trial where the state leaned on phone data, the palm print, and lab results. Family members addressed the court at sentencing, according to NBC New York.

Investigation scene from Finding Sarah Goode | Dateline NBC (Image via @DatelineNBC/ YouTube)

Taylor died by suicide in 2017 while incarcerated. His relatives later filed a federal suit challenging his treatment in prison and alleging missed suicide-prevention steps. The filing noted earlier discovery issues in the prosecution, while not changing the murder conviction itself, according to AP News.

The re-air of Finding Sarah Goode, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, is set for Thursday, August 28, on Oxygen at 8 pm.

Episodes of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered are also available through Oxygen’s on-demand platforms and participating TV providers. Check local listings for channel details and availability.

