Rebecca Smith and the murder of Michael Smith - A detailed case overview

Rebecca Smith is the focus of Snapped: Women Who Kill, season 27, episode 4, a case built around the discovery of her husband, Navy veteran Michael Lee Smith, in a roadside ditch in Springfield Township, Michigan. Investigators found him partially clothed in a Detroit Tigers shirt and a wedding band, and they treated the scene as a homicide from the start.

The episode first aired on March 29, 2020. It re-aired Friday, August 29, at 6 pm ET on Oxygen, giving viewers another look at how a missing-person report became a murder file tied back to the Smiths’ Berkeley home.

Snapped cover image (Image via Oxygen)

Rebecca Smith: Detailed case overview

On December 19, 2002, a passerby collecting returnable cans found a body along Oakhill Road between East Holly Road and Dixie Highway. Deputies noted a Grim Reaper tattoo that could aid identification. According to the Tri-County Times (December 2002), authorities believed the victim was killed elsewhere and left in the ditch.

The Oakland County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by gunshot wounds. Reports also described head trauma consistent with what deputies observed at the scene, and the distinctive tattoo led family members to come forward and name the victim as Michael Lee Smith.

Deputies arrested Rebecca Smith in May 2007 on an open murder warrant. (Image via Pixels)

Family members and Rebecca Smith told investigators that Michael was last seen near the Greyhound station in Royal Oak and was said to be heading to Florida. That account began to fray as detectives checked timelines and activity tied to the home, then shifted attention back to Berkley.

A search of the Smith’s home found blood between floorboards, and testing linked it to Michael. Clarkston News reported that deputies arrested Rebecca Maureen Smith in May 2007 on an open murder warrant. She was arraigned without bond.

Rebecca Smith trial timeline: verdict and initial sentence

A jury found Rebecca Smith guilty of second-degree murder on November 6, 2007. Oakland County Circuit Judge Colleen O’Brien went above the guideline range and imposed 30 to 60 years, citing conduct after the killing in explaining the upward move, according to MLive (November 20, 2007).

Judge O’Brien resentenced Smith to 25 to 60 years (Image via Pixels)

The verdict closed a multi-year investigation that started with the roadside recovery and moved through searches, interviews, and forensic work. Case files tied the travel story to follow-up checks and to the findings inside the home.

Rebecca Smith post-trial timeline

In 2009, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction but ordered resentencing after finding an error in how an offense variable was scored. The Morning Sun reported the panel’s decision and the reason a new minimum term had to be set.

The Oakland Press reported that on February 2, 2010, Judge O’Brien resentenced Smith to 25 to 60 years, placing the new minimum at the top of the recalculated range, with credit for time already served included. The Michigan Department of Corrections OTIS lists Rebecca Maureen Smith as a prisoner at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, with the earliest release date of May 17, 2032.

The Snapped: Women Who Kill Season 27 episode titled Rebecca Smith is available to stream on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu, or it can be purchased digitally on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

