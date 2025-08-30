Snapped season 27 episode 4 - Rebecca Smith - A complete timeline of events

Snapped season 27 episode 4 centers on the death of Michael Lee Smith, a 30-year-old Navy veteran who was found partially clothed in a roadside ditch in Springfield Township, Michigan, in 2002. This episode tracks how a missing-person worry turned into a homicide case that pointed back to his home in Berkley. Rebecca Maureen Smith, his wife, was later convicted of second-degree murder.Snapped: Women Who Kill season 27, episode 4, titled Rebecca Smith, first aired March 29, 2020. Recently, the episode re-aired on Friday, August 29, on Oxygen at 6 pm ET.Snapped timeline: Discovery and identification Snapped poster (Image via Oxygen)On December 19, 2002, a man collecting returnable cans discovered a body along Oakhill Road between East Holly Road and Dixie Highway. As reported by Tri-County Times, the victim wore a Detroit Tigers t-shirt and a wedding band. A Grim Reaper tattoo on his arm stood out. Investigators believed he was killed elsewhere and then left in the ditch.After the local news stations covered the incident and displayed the victim's tattoo on-air, Michael Lee Smith's family members identified it. Initially, the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide by gunshot wounds. Tri-County Times also noted that Smith had a head trauma along with the gunfire to the torso, consistent with what deputies saw at the scene.Snapped timeline: Early leads and the arrestIn the first week after Michael Lee Smith went missing, relatives told investigators he was last seen near the Greyhound Bus Station in Royal Oak and was said to be heading to Florida. That account did not hold up for long as detectives kept checking details and looking closer at activity around the couple’s Berkley home.Later, during the house search, authorities found blood between the floorboards of a closet at Smith's residence. According to MLive’s courtroom coverage after the verdict, the blood traces matched with Michael's.With evidence building, deputies arrested Rebecca Maureen Smith in May 2007 on an open murder warrant. She was arraigned without bond days later in Berkley’s 45A District Court. Clarkston News reported that the Sheriff’s Office summarized the scene findings, the tattoo, and the Springfield Township dump-site details in statements at that time.Rebecca Smith is currently a prisoner at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility (Image via Pixels)Snapped timeline: Trial, sentence, resentencing, and current statusThe jury found Rebecca Smith guilty of second-degree murder on November 6, 2007. Judge Colleen O’Brien exceeded the state guidelines and imposed a term of 30 to 60 years. The judge cited Rebecca’s conduct after the murder while explaining led to the upward departure, MLive reported.The case returned to court in 2009. The Michigan Court of Appeals ordered resentencing after finding an error in how an offense variable was scored. According to The Morning Sun, the panel kept the conviction intact but required a new minimum-term calculation. On February 2, 2010, Judge O’Brien resentenced Smith to 25 to 60 years, placing the new minimum at the top of the recalculated range.State prison records list Rebecca Maureen Smith as a current prisoner at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility. The earliest release date is posted as May 17, 2032, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections OTIS.Where to watch Snapped?Snapped: Women Who Kill season 27, episode 4 re-aired on Oxygen on Friday, August 29 at 6 pm ET. It is also available to stream on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu, or it can be purchased digitally through Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.Also read: 5 chilling details about the horrifying crimes of Rex Heruermann ahead of The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets