The Tech Bro Murders - Release date & time, streaming details and more

The Tech Bro Murders is Investigation Discovery’s new six-part true-crime docu-series set in and around Silicon Valley. Each episode follows a separate case tied to the tech scene, with former Palo Alto PD detective Sandra Brown guiding viewers through the records and interviews.

The docu-series begins on September 9, 2025, on Investigation Discovery at 10 pm ET. Episodes also stream on HBO Max with a next-day option available on Philo for the premiere beginning September 10.

It examines cases involving figures linked to companies like Google and Cisco, using archival footage and first-hand accounts to map what investigators uncovered.

About The Tech Bro Murders

The show frames each hour around a single case, with Brown guiding the viewer through records, interviews, and footage. The aim is to show how money, status, and private choices intersect with police work.

Production credits list Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein, Keely Walker Muse, and Jeff Kuntz as executive producers for Crazy Legs, with Warner Bros. The Tech Bro Murders is produced by Crazy Legs Productions.

The Tech Bro Murders Episodes

Episode 1, Killer Code, centers on the murder of 62-year-old Menlo Park resident Kathy Anderson. Police find a gifted programmer and former partner at the scene, then follow a chain of leads that extends far beyond the initial suspects. The hour sets the series template, with Brown laying out the timeline and holding to verifiable details.

Episode 2, Black Widow, Dark Web, shifts to Santa Cruz Harbor. A Google X executive and family man is discovered dead on his yacht. Detectives trace contacts and travel records, uncovering a fatal encounter with a high-end escort and a hidden double life. The case file shows a private world built on secrecy, and the outcome rests on messages and witness accounts.

Episode 3, Silicon Valley Vanishing, turns to Los Gatos. IT employee Jeanine Harms appears to be starting fresh after a brief marriage ends, but her plans change overnight after she fails to arrive for work. Investigators map her final movements, including a date with a member of a well-known family, and piece together what happened in the hours before she disappeared.

Episode 4, "Rich and Reckless," follows a Silicon Valley couple through a breakup and a custody battle. Weeks later, Keith goes missing and is found about 70 miles from home. Detectives review financial records, court filings, and travel to track possible motives. The courtroom phase becomes central to how the case resolves.

Episode 5, "Halt and Catch Fire," looks at a software consultant who attempts a run for governor of California. Old ties surface during media vetting and police review, linking him to the unsolved killing of a 41-year-old millionaire. The hour moves between the campaign trail and a reopened file as the subject maintains innocence while scrutiny increases.

Episode 6, "Fatal Investment," closes the season in Napa Valley. A former Cisco tech entrepreneur retires early and pivots to film and wine. The partnership that follows begins with promise, then sours as behavior grows erratic. Contracts, emails, and interviews outline a business split that turns deadly, bringing the series back to the mix of ambition and risk first presented in the premiere.

The Tech Bro Murders Release dates & streaming details

The episodes will air weekly on ID with late-night re-airs. Streaming will be available on HBO Max after broadcast. The Tech Bro Murders will also be on Philo from September 10.

The times listed below follow Investigation Discovery’s national schedule. Local listings may vary by provider.

Ep Title Date ET CT MT PT 1 Killer Code Sep 9, 2025 10:00 pm 9:00 pm 9:00 pm 10:00 pm 1 Reair Sep 10, 2025 1:00 am 1:00 am 1:00 am 1:00 am 2 Black Widow, Dark Web Sep 16, 2025 10:00 pm 9:00 pm 9:00 pm 10:00 pm 2 Reair Sep 17, 2025 1:00 am 1:00 am 1:00 am 1:00 am 3 Silicon Valley Vanishing Sep 23, 2025 10:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 10:00 pm* 3 Reair Sep 24, 2025 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 4 Rich and Reckless Sep 30, 2025 10:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 10:00 pm* 4 Reair Oct 1, 2025 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 5 Halt and Catch Fire Oct 7, 2025 10:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 10:00 pm* 5 Reair Oct 8, 2025 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 6 Fatal Investment Oct 14, 2025 10:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 9:00 pm* 10:00 pm* 6 Reair Oct 15, 2025 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am* 1:00 am*

* Unconfirmed schedule slots; based on the network’s usual grid.

Watch The Tech Bro Murders on Investigation Discovery at 10 pm ET, stream on HBO Max, and catch next-day access on Philo. New episodes air weekly, with re-airs at 1 am.

