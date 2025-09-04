The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode

Belly has embarked on a new journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9. With the pain of the wedding chaos still weighing heavily on all the characters, Belly chooses to give herself another chance, all the way in Paris.

Unable to overcome his sadness about the canceled ceremony, Jeremiah stayed heartbroken throughout the episode. Conrad had difficulties understanding his position as he was unable to help and was blamed for being the cause of all the chaos.

While the entire episode delivered a range of emotional moments, the songs featured in the episode played a significant part in the story. Songs by artists like Taylor Swift and The Beatles were featured in episode 9 of the show.

Disclaimer: The article only contains information on songs from episode 9 of the show. The complete soundtrack will be updated later.

From Taylor Swift's How Did It End? to The Beatles' Oh! Darling, here are all the songs played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has brought Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad to different paths in episode 9. While their inner turmoils remain heavy, the future seems unclear for them throughout the latest release.

The episode, titled 'Last Call,' also touched upon Taylor and Steven's blossoming love, while the parents seemed to handle the aftermath of the cancelled wedding at Cousins. The varied moments from the episode were further enhanced by the unique list of songs featured in it.

Here's a list of all the songs featured in episode 9, 'Last Call', of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

You're on Your Own, Kid - Taylor Swift

Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) - Omar Apollo

Voilà - Françoise Hardy

Les Jours Tristes - Yann Tiersen

Mojo - Claire Laffut

Container Park - The Chemical Brothers

Vois sur ton chemin - Bennett

Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey

7 heures du matin- Jacqueline Taieb

Oh! Darling - The Beatles

How Did It End? - Taylor Swift

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 touched upon what the matters looked like for all the characters after the wedding was called off. While Belly and Jeremiah remained hurt by the turn of events, the former took off to Paris in hopes of joining her study abroad program and finding some purpose.

Jeremiah found it difficult to come out of the pain and confusion of his situation. While Taylor and Steven tried to support him in all ways possible, their relationship took a new turn in the episode. Conrad, on the other hand, tried to approach his brother and support him, but his actions rendered him helpless. Being blamed for the turn of events, he remained confused about what he should do in this situation.

Belly has a difficult time in Paris after her study abroad plans do not work out. A stolen bag leads her to four new friends - Gemma, Benito, Max, and Celine. While her interaction with them was brief, they could bring more adventures to Belly's life in the upcoming episodes.

Belly and Jeremiah's last call also ends in a disaster, further worsening their dynamics. While Belly chooses the Parisian life for herself at the end of the episode, the next parts may explore the final fate of the protagonist in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

