The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode

Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's story is nearing the end in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, with episode 10 exploring new happenings and twists. As the wedding plans did not see the day for Belly and Jeremiah, the show explored how the characters coped with difficulties after the chaos.

Ad

Episode 10 of the show was unveiled on September 10, 2025. Marked with several surprises and developments, it showed the protagonists reconcile and find strength for big decisions.

From more iconic Taylor Swift tracks to the ending with Harry Styles' Sign of the Times, the latest episode featured several songs that complemented the lead characters' special moments.

From Lisa's Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) to Taylor Swift's the 1, here are all the songs played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

A struggle-filled life in Paris turned hopeful for Belly as she explored her new relationship with Benito and planned to stay a bit longer in the city. After these difficulties, Jeremiah took significant steps to move beyond the wedding chaos. Conrad attempted to reconcile with his brother and Belly, which brought a surprising twist at the end of the episode.

Ad

Trending

As all of this and more unravelled in episode 10, songs by renowned music artists added an emotional touch to different scenes. Here's a list of the songs that featured in the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

La Valse d’Amélie- Yann Tiersen

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart- Taylor Swift

Vous Etes Jolie- Skid Robot

Oh, Gemini- Role Model

shouldn’t i give up- Mehro

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree- Brenda Lee

La Javanaise- Serge Gainsbourg

Isimo- Bleachers

Last Christmas (French Version)- Sara’h

Bien longtemps- Françoise Hardy

Murder on the Dancefloor- Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)- Lisa

the 1- Taylor Swift

Sign of the Times- Harry Styles

Ad

Also read: "Is she on team Conrad or team Jere?"- Fans debate as BLACKPINK's Lisa left surprised after 'Moonlit Floor' feature on The Summer I Turned Pretty

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 brought some special moments for the viewers to witness.

Ad

While the protagonists' journeys in this episode began with struggles, things seemed to work in their favor by the end. Though her time in Paris was not as she imagined, Belly found new friends, love, and opportunities that made her stay in the city for longer. Her relationship with Benito and Taylor's visit to Paris remained a highlight in her story in episode 10.

Despite several failed attempts at moving on, Jeremiah managed to find the strength to talk it out with Conrad and Belly. Conrad kept trying to make it up to his brother and Belly. From his honest conversation with Jeremiah to the letters for Belly, his attempts showed hopeful results by the end of the episode.

Ad

With Conrad heading to Paris and Belly looking for new surprises, anticipation is high to witness the characters' final fate unfold in the series.

Also read: Of all Paris offered Belly, Benito stood out in her journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More