“Is she on team Conrad or team Jere?” - Fans debate as BLACKPINK’s Lisa left surprised after ‘Moonlit Floor’ feature on The Summer I Turned Pretty 

On September 10, 2025, the tenth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty featured BLACKPINK’s Lisa's track Moonlit Floor in a major sequence. The K-pop idol also later responded on social media. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Lisa shouted as soon as her song played, then broke into a quick dance. She captioned the post, “What a pleasant surprise,” showing she hadn’t known about the use either. That track plays during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Paris when Belly approaches Benito and kisses him. Lola Tung leads as Belly Conklin, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno take on the roles of Conrad and Jeremiah, the brothers tied into her love triangle. After the episode streamed, attention shifted to Lisa. Online chatter questioned whether she would back Conrad or Jeremiah. &quot;So is she on team conrad or jere,&quot; an X user commented. … @meovvwieLINKSo is she on team conrad or jereThere’s already been a crossover between Lisa and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Last month, the Thai rapper told fans on Bubble that she ordered pizza while watching the show. Earlier, actor Sean Kaufman attended BLACKPINK’s Born Pink tour stop in New York, where he and co-star Minnie Mills met Lisa backstage, with photos later shared online.zainab☘️ @zaizyxLINKi need to know what team shes on…🤨ann @pinkslsgLINKcan she reveal which team she’s on 😭😭😭😭➕ Ana 🩵🌸🩷 ➕ @dassiracana21LINKSo Lisa, which team are you on? 😆Meanwhile, people are calling her reaction &quot;cute.&quot;MCFua @MCFua1LINKOMG she is so cute 😂. Happy to see her just chilling. Such a sweetheart .ana ❤️‍🔥 saw bp @vantelalisa_LINKthe scream, she’s so cute 😭mi ❤︎ @3amrosieeLINKshe's so cuteee 😭😭Other K-pop songs that have previously been featured in The Summer I Turned PrettyTaehyung Brand Support @btskthv1230LINKOMG! THIS IS HUGE!!! 😱FRI(END)S by V was played during &quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty&quot;, a popular American coming-of-age romantic drama television series on Amazon Prime Video! It was used in the big premiere for episode 1 of the third and final season!The Summer I Turned Pretty has often used K-pop tracks to shape its key moments. The most recent was Lisa’s Moonlit Floor in season 3, episode 10, but earlier chapters had already brought in other Korean hits.Season 3, episode 1, called Last Season, opened with BTS Taehyung’s solo release FRI(END)S. The track played during a light scene as Taylor and Steven spent time together in her hostel room. By episode 7 of the same season, titled Last Hurrah, another BLACKPINK single appeared. Typa Girl set the backdrop for a wedding reception, where Belly practiced with Taylor and Nicole. The first season also carried K-pop into its soundtrack. In episode 2, Dover Beach, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s collab Ice Cream was heard while Belly went out to shop for her debutante ball gown.Outside of K-pop, the show has built its sound with global names. Tracks by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA have also been part of the lineup, adding to the series’ distinct blend of story and music.On the other front, Boombayah by BLACKPINK was featured also on Wednesday during season 2, episode 6 titled Woe Thyself, released September 3, 2025.