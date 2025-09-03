  • home icon
  "I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THAT"- Viewers shocked as Wednesday Addams glams up and dances to BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH in season 2

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 03, 2025 20:52 GMT
Wednesday and BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix, @blackpinkofficial)
Netflix’s Wednesday season 2 featured BLACKPINK’s hit track BOOMBAYAH in its latest episode, released on September 3. The song played during a pivotal scene in which Wednesday Addams undergoes a visual transformation by changing her monotone and dark-themed attire to a colorful one.

Many fans and netizens shared their shock on seeing the unexpected crossover between the Netflix show and the K-pop girl group's iconic track. While some fans were thrilled about the crossover, they were also confused to see an old K-pop track randomly pop up on the American supernatural mystery comedy TV show. Several netizens took to social media to react to the same.

"PLEASE I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THAT," said a fan.
Many fans and netizens continued to share their reactions to the BLACKPINK song's feature on Wednesday.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK and their recent activities

BLACKPINK is a four-piece South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, consisting of the members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo. However, after the group's contract with the agency expired, all four members decided to leave the agency while retaining their group contract as BLACKPINK with YG Entertainment.

Following the same, the members either started their own labels or joined new agencies. Lisa started her label, LLOUD, while Jennie established her own company, Odd Atelier. While Jisoo collaborated with her brother's company, Bio Mom, to build her agency, BLISSOO, Rosé signed a management contract with THE BLACK LABEL.

BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)
Additionally, for international promotions and schedules, Lisa joined RCA Records, Jennie signed with Columbia Records, and Rosé is housed under Atlantic Records. Following this, for the past year, all the members have been concentrating on establishing their solo careers, both in the music and acting industries.

Most recently, the BLACKPINK members reunited in July 2025 for the release of a single titled JUMP. Following the same, they rolled out their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, which made several stops across cities like Chicago, New York, Milan, Barcelona, London, and more. They concluded the first leg of their world tour in London on August 16.

YG Entertainment announced the dates and venues of the second leg of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, which is expected to kick off in October 2025. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the same:

  • October 18 & 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24, 25, & 26: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • Nov. 1 & 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22 & 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29 & 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16, 17, & 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24 & 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

Fans and netizens are excited to see what the members have in store for them in the coming days.

Edited by Somava
