  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “So cringe”- Viewers slam The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 wedding rehearsal dance scene featuring BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

“So cringe”- Viewers slam The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 wedding rehearsal dance scene featuring BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:53 GMT
The Summer I Turned Pretty Poster and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty, @blackpinkofficial)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Poster and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty, @blackpinkofficial)

On Wednesday, August 20, the latest episode of the American TV show, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, featured BLACKPINK's track, Typa Girl. In the episode, for the upcoming wedding rehearsal of the characters' Belly and Conrad, the three friends develop a dance routine to perform at the event, and the song they chose to perform was BLACKPINK's Typa Girl.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, many fans and netizens were not happy with this crossover. While BLINKs are usually happy to see the global influence of the K-pop girl group seeping into the other sectors and fields of the global entertainment industry, the viewers largely had negative reactions to this scene due to the awkwardness and lack of coordination it showcased.

People expressed that the dance movements were not synchronized and didn't relate to the song, Typa Girl. Therefore, people criticized the show for the alleged unnecessary inclusion of the dance scene and their song choice. Some netizens also communicated that they thoroughly enjoyed the show until they reached the wedding rehearsal dance scene. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

Ad
"That sh*t is so cringe"
Ad

Many fans and netizens also shared their displeasure with the recent scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK and their recent activities

BLACKPINK is a four-piece South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. However, following the expiration of their contract in December 2023, all the members decided to depart from the agency. Regardless, BLACKPINK's group contract under the agency still stands valid.

Following their departure from the group, the members either kick-started their labels or joined other agencies for their solo activities and promotions. Jennie started her label, Odd Atelier, and also joined Columbia Records for international promotions. Lisa also created her label, LLOUD, while also signing with RCA Records.

Ad
BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)
BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)

Rosé holds a management contract with THE BLACK LABEL and is also seated under Atlantic Records, while Jisoo kickstarted her agency in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom, called BLISSOO. Following the same, the members majorly focused on their solo careers with albums, acting debuts, and collaborations.

Ad

After two years, BLACKPINK reunited for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, and the first leg of the same was concluded on August 16 with their headlining concert at Wembley Stadium in London. They also released a new single in July 2025 called JUMP. On the other hand, YG Entertainment also announced the second leg of the DEADLINE World Tour, which will start in October 2025.

Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the group's second leg of their World Tour:

Ad
  • October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium
  • Nov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • Nov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29: Singapore, National Stadium
  • November 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
  • January 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more exciting content from BLACKPINK in the coming days.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications