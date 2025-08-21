“So cringe”- Viewers slam The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 wedding rehearsal dance scene featuring BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

On Wednesday, August 20, the latest episode of the American TV show, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, featured BLACKPINK's track, Typa Girl. In the episode, for the upcoming wedding rehearsal of the characters' Belly and Conrad, the three friends develop a dance routine to perform at the event, and the song they chose to perform was BLACKPINK's Typa Girl.However, many fans and netizens were not happy with this crossover. While BLINKs are usually happy to see the global influence of the K-pop girl group seeping into the other sectors and fields of the global entertainment industry, the viewers largely had negative reactions to this scene due to the awkwardness and lack of coordination it showcased.People expressed that the dance movements were not synchronized and didn't relate to the song, Typa Girl. Therefore, people criticized the show for the alleged unnecessary inclusion of the dance scene and their song choice. Some netizens also communicated that they thoroughly enjoyed the show until they reached the wedding rehearsal dance scene. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:&quot;That sh*t is so cringe&quot;Unsaid thoughts @UNSAIDthoughtFULINK@jisoomars That sh*t is so cringeMany fans and netizens also shared their displeasure with the recent scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty.MotherFather @FAQyoubroLINK@TheePopCore The choreography isn’t going very well with the song though... Maybe It's just me thinking that 🙂Chloe @chloenyenyeLINK@TheePopCore was fangirling while watching the show but had to look away because it's so cringe LMAOvicy @IVdioneLINKThe song : typa girl The choreo : don't know what to doSamantha @Samanth26323402LINKWe won but at what cost....Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.zay @zayyzzzzzLINKthis is taking me out they look a messyúçhí HS promoter @CoolThingsZLINKThe beat is skipping themval @ev8rytimeLINKthat was so hard to watchkarina is ready to JUMP @pchwooLINK@jisoomars LITERALLY LIKE MY JAW DROPPED I WAS LIKE NO WAYAll you need to know about BLACKPINK and their recent activitiesBLACKPINK is a four-piece South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. However, following the expiration of their contract in December 2023, all the members decided to depart from the agency. Regardless, BLACKPINK's group contract under the agency still stands valid.Following their departure from the group, the members either kick-started their labels or joined other agencies for their solo activities and promotions. Jennie started her label, Odd Atelier, and also joined Columbia Records for international promotions. Lisa also created her label, LLOUD, while also signing with RCA Records.BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)Rosé holds a management contract with THE BLACK LABEL and is also seated under Atlantic Records, while Jisoo kickstarted her agency in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom, called BLISSOO. Following the same, the members majorly focused on their solo careers with albums, acting debuts, and collaborations.After two years, BLACKPINK reunited for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, and the first leg of the same was concluded on August 16 with their headlining concert at Wembley Stadium in London. They also released a new single in July 2025 called JUMP. On the other hand, YG Entertainment also announced the second leg of the DEADLINE World Tour, which will start in October 2025.Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the group's second leg of their World Tour:October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National StadiumNov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNovember 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 29: Singapore, National StadiumNovember 30: Singapore, National StadiumJanuary 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumJanuary 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumTherefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more exciting content from BLACKPINK in the coming days.