Of all Paris offered Belly, Benito stood out in her journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brought the viewers closer to the finale, raising anticipation for how Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's journeys will come to an end. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding took the limelight this season. While the preparations and convincing took a lot of time and effort, major twists led to the cancellation of the ceremony eventually.

As the past few episodes explored the aftermath of this chaotic incident, Belly's life in Paris became a special element for the viewers. Struggles and challenges stood in each step Belly took in the French capital.

However, her new friends became a notable part of her journey, especially Benito. Played by Fernando Cattori, Benito's character turns special in Belly's life in Paris as they become a couple in episode 10.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

How did Benito stand out in Belly's Parisian chapter in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Calling the wedding off took a heavy toll on Belly and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Belly decides to give her study abroad program a second chance and heads to Paris after the wedding mishap.

As she reaches the new location, nothing goes as planned for her. However, she manages to make new friends on the very first day, one of whom is Benito. While the first introduction to the character remained brief, his role in episode 10 made him a special part of Belly's life in Paris.

In episode 10, while Belly struggles with her roommates and jobs, her new friends give her strength in her tough times. As she skips going home for Christmas, Benito gives her company and spends quality time with her.

The Christmas sequence showed the sweet chemistry both characters shared, being comfortable and happy in each other's presence. Benito's actions also hinted at how he had a soft spot for the protagonist and made special efforts for her.

Belly and Benito explore a loving relationship in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

As episode 10 progressed, Belly's thoughts on Benito took a unique turn, bringing a new change in her life in Paris. As Taylor visited her for the New Year's celebration, the former also noticed a special bond between her best friend and Benito.

After reconciling with Jeremiah and revealing Conrad's letters to Taylor, Belly finally takes in all that she had in the moment. Deciding to take a bold step, she chooses to pursue a relationship with Benito on the same night.

This new development portrayed how important Benito had become for the protagonist in the new setting. Overcoming her feelings surrounding the Fisher brothers, Belly found a new hope and chance in her blossoming love for Benito.

The episode further showed the couple sharing sweet moments, raising doubts about how this would impact her dynamics with Conrad, who still held strong feelings for her.

Doubts remain on the future of Belly and Benito's relationship in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

While the two share a unique bond in episode 10 of the series, the fate of their relationship remains unclear in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Benito stands as a special part of Belly's life away from home and family. But her new plans and upcoming twists could change things for the duo in the final episode of the season.

In a scene from the latest episode, Belly and Gemma speak about the former's relationship with Benito. Gemma points out how 'smitten' Benito was with Belly, showcasing how he treated his bond with her. It is also revealed that he invites her to Mexico for his grandmother's 80th birthday. While these points reveal Benito's strong feelings, Belly's decisions ahead may determine what their relationship will become.

She also makes it clear to Gemma that at some point she was going to return home, a fact that Benito knew. How Belly wishes to pursue this relationship ahead is something the viewers may witness in the next episode. Conrad's arrival in Paris and other happenings in the final episode may change the fate of their bond.

While things remain uncertain, Benito's brief entry in the show proved pivotal to Belly's journey in a new setting, making him a special part of the story.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

