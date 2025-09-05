Who is Gemma in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9? Character explored

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9, fans are introduced to a new character, Gemma, portrayed by Corinna Brown, best known for her work on the Netflix show Heartstopper. The hit Prime Video drama focuses on Isabel "Belly" Conklin as she navigates relationships and self-discovery, with its third season expanding the narrative beyond Cousins Beach and into new territories in Paris.

The most recent episode marks a turning point for Belly, following the dramatic events that happened in her love life, making her eager to start anew. Gemma is introduced when Belly requires assistance and quickly becomes an important connection in the Parisian part of the story. However, Gemma’s character does not appear in Jenny Han’s original work.

Who is Gemma in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Gemma in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 (Image via Prime Video)

Gemma is a new addition to the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, first appearing in Episode 9, which is set in Paris. She meets Belly outside a club after an uncomfortable encounter with a man and helps her gain entry to retrieve her stolen backpack.

Eventually, Gemma introduces Belly to new friends, including her girlfriend, Max, and others like Benito. This group encourages Belly to unwind, open up about her own history, and try new experiences in Paris following a painful breakup.

Gemma is an original character specifically written for the TV series and does not appear in Jenny Han’s books. She supports Belly in gaining confidence and comfort after recent setbacks, providing both practical assistance and emotional support.

Through her friendship with Gemma, Belly begins a journey of self-discovery in Paris. Having Gemma and her friends around helps Belly feel accepted and opens the door to a new chapter, free from the complicated relationships of her past.

More about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah falls apart after significant stress and doubts in their relationship. The two struggle with the challenges of adulthood, such as planning their wedding and finding an apartment, but fail to achieve these goals. The wedding is ultimately canceled, leaving both Belly and Jeremiah to deal with the emotional aftermath.

In search of healing, Belly travels to Paris, seeking new experiences and attempting to move past her recent heartbreak. Meanwhile, Jeremiah is left deeply hurt and leans on friends and family to come to terms with their breakup.

Conrad, who remains in love with Belly, continues to play a role in the unfolding love triangle, affecting all three characters. The latest episode follows the events after the canceled wedding, focusing on personal growth, self-discovery, and the evolving dynamics among friends and loved ones.

The show loosely follows the third book of Jenny Han’s series but diverges in several ways, introducing new character developments and locations, such as Belly’s adventures in Paris.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

