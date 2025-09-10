The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 (finale) release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is all set to unveil the final fate of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's story. With the release of episode 10 on September 10, 2025, there is only one more episode to go for the season to conclude.

In the latest episode, some of the biggest developments came about in each character's journey. Belly's struggle in Paris led to hopeful progress, and the relationship between the Fisher brothers also improved.

Anticipation is high for what's coming in the final episode of the season. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 (finale) will release on September 17 at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

All the characters had surprising turns awaiting them in their journey in episode 10. Moving slightly ahead in time, the episode explored what each of them was up to, further leading to positive developments in their stories.

The viewers will now get to watch the final episode of the season, bringing all that happened between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah to a conclusion. Episode 11 (finale) of season 3 will release on September 17, 2025.

Here's a list of release timings for varied regions of the world:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 17, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 17, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 17, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 17, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 17, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 17, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 17, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 17, 2025 9 am SAST

Prime Video is the exclusive streaming partner of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. To watch the final episode of the season, viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform for the monthly price of $8.99/month. Interested users can also access the platform through an Amazon Prime membership, inclusive of Prime Video and other services, for $14.99/month or $139/year.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has been keeping the global audience engaged through Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's experiences and actions. The series began with raising the anticipation for the unexpected wedding, moving towards each character's new life paths and challenges towards the end.

The season is now left with one episode. It will not only tie up all the loose ends of the story but also bring some surprises and revelations for the viewers. Episode 11 will be out next week, making viewers watch their favourite characters for one final time this season.

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Belly's Parisian chapter was not as dreamy as she imagined. She lived with unpleasant roommates and took up mundane jobs. While her new friends kept her going, she missed her family and friends dearly in the foreign location.

Steven and Taylor's relationship remained strong. Jeremiah tried hard to move on, but his attempts did not lead to any progress. At a party hosted by Steven and Taylor, Adam learns about Jeremiah's actions, leading to a heated conversation between the father-son duo. Conrad, on the other hand, remained hurt by the turn of events and wanted to mend his relationships with everyone.

Belly and Benito take a chance at love in episode 10. While their relationship progresses, Belly also finds new hope to continue her journey in Paris. Jeremiah and Conrad have a development in their bond, which finally brings them closer. Conrad's letters to Belly remain a highlight of the episode. From Conrad heading to Paris to Belly's wishes for new experiences in the summer, the next episode will unravel the final fate of the protagonists for this season.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 10 has raised the anticipation for how the story will conclude in the third season. Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah had a lot on their plate this time, and episode 11 stands as the final leg in their journey.

While the latest episode saw all that is happening with the protagonists and other characters like Steven, Taylor, Denise, and more, there is a lot that viewers can expect to see in the final episode of the season.

Here are some expected plot developments for episode 11:

Conrad boarded the flight to Paris at the end of episode 10. His arrival in the French capital and the interaction between him and Belly may be a highlight of the next episode.

Jeremiah made significant progress in moving on from the past incidents in episode 10. Episode 11 may explore his next actions towards reclaiming his life.

Belly is looking forward to new changes this summer. From her relationship with Benito to the search for new opportunities in Paris, the final episode may explore where her life may lead her.

Characters such as Steven, Taylor, and Denise had big developments in episode 10. Episode 11 may bring more advancements in their story, showcasing their final fate in the story.

While these are some anticipated points for episode 11, the final episode will bring about varied surprise elements and twists for the global audience to witness.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

