7 movies and shows to watch before ‘Tron: Ares’ 

15 years after Tron: Legacy, its sequel, Tron: Ares, is set to premiere on October 10, 2025, with Jared Leto at its helm. He plays Ares, a high-tech humanoid who leaves the digital world and enters the real one on a dangerous mission. What happens when humans interact with the first A.I. being? The film also stars Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the star-studded lineup and the slick action sequences in the trailer have caused excitement about the science-fiction film. But before buying tickets to Tron: Ares, fans might watch some movies to know what to expect.

That could be one within the franchise, like the original Tron (1982) or a Tom Cruise action extravaganza like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025).

Tron (1982), Top Gun: Maverick (2022), and other movies and shows to watch before Tron: Ares (2025)

1) Tron (1982)

Watch the original before Tron: Ares (Image via Disney+)

When programmer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) is fired by his company, he spends his days running a video arcade while secretly trying to hack into the company's mainframe. His goal? To find evidence that his colleague, Ed Dilinger, stole his game designs. But when a powerful digital entity steals his likeness and takes control, Flynn must team up with Tron, a security program, to fight back.

The best way to prep for Tron: Ares is to travel back in time and watch the one that started the saga. With Bridges confirmed to return to the franchise in some capacity, fans must dive into his origin story and understand his motives with tech. Steven Lisberger's vision translated into immersive visuals, ground-breaking CGI for its time, and a timeless tale of good vs. evil.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Tron: Legacy (2010)

Kevin's son Sam continues the journey (Image via Disney+)

Twenty years after Kevin Flynn's disappearance into his virtual reality creation, "The Grid," his son, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), receives a clue that leads him to his father's creation. Within the new world, he must battle Kevin Flynn's evil alter-ego, a program named Clu, to save his trapped father. He teams up with a digital entity named Quorra to go up against a familiar enemy.

Tron: Ares continues the long-lasting legacy of its predecessor. Kevin Flynn's code is key to the survival of ENCOM, his company. The Dillinger family line also continues, which makes it all the more enticing. While some critics cited a lack of emotional depth, the Joseph Kosinski movie makes up for it with stunning visuals, an exciting soundtrack, and a fast-paced plot with a dash of Tron nostalgia.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) Tron: Uprising (2012-2013)

Tron entered animation (Image via Disney+)

Beck is a youthful and impulsive program within The Grid. With age and astute mentorship from Tron, the greatest digital warrior, Beck turns over a new leaf. He becomes the leader of the revolution against Clu, General Tesler, and the oppressive forces within the realm so that he can gain freedom for himself and his allies. Before Tron: Ares, fans will get a sense of the morality among A.I. beings.

The Tron franchise expanded its intricate world-building with Uprising. The animated premise gave story developers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz the space to explore the cyberpunk world of "The Grid" even more. This resulted in jaw-dropping visuals and a re-examination of the word 'legacy' after the second movie. However, the show was cancelled on a cliffhanger.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Max Manus: Man of War (2008)

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Aksel Hennie stars as the titular character, a man hardened by some of the harshest battles in history. Inspired by a true story, this biographical war film tackles Manus' fight against the Soviet Union in the Winter War, World War II, and the Nazi occupation in Norway, up until peace prevailed in 1946. In his time as a man of war, Manus saw horrors beyond comprehension.

Fans waiting for Tron: Ares will enjoy this intense mix of action and tragic drama and get a sense of Joachim Rønning's vision as a director. Along with Espen Sandberg, he brings an emotionally resonant story to the spotlight. For a more low-stakes exploration of Rønning's work, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and Maleficient: Mistress of Evil (2019) are entertaining.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Mr. Nobody (2009)

Leto in and as Mr. Nobody (Image via Prime Video)

Nemo Nobody is the last mortal man left on Earth after humankind achieves semi-immortality. As he lays on his death bed, he recounts his life, pondering the what ifs and creating new stories within the multiverse. Jaco Van Dormael's first English language science fiction feature received critical acclaim.

Jared Leto was praised for his understated performance. This is a more experimental movie in the science fiction space as opposed to the premise of Tron: Ares, but it will give fans a sense of Leto's acting prowess in a movie with a grand premise. He carries the complex narrative, giving it the emotional depth and philosophical edge it deserves.

Where to watch: Hulu/Prime Video/Netflix

6) Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Tom Cruise in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

In the eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible series, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes rogue in his quest to find and destroy the malavolent AI named Entity. As its intelligence paves way for world-wide destruction and chaos, the crew must introspect on the moral and ethical implications of tech sentience. A make-or-break mission will decide the future of humanity.

Tron: Ares is premiering in a new world where tech and AI is fast becoming integrated with humanity. As fans wait for Joachim Rønning's take on the tech vs humanity debate, they can watch another recent movie to tackle the premise. Christopher McQuarrie's ability to integrate wham-bam action with human introspection makes it an intriguing watch.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video (Will soon be available on Paramount+)

7) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Disney+)

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) creates the highly-sophisticated AI named Ultron, the last thing he expects is for it to gain counsciousness and plan to destroy humanity for world peace. Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers must navigate their plummeting reputation in time to save the Earth from Ultron's grand and chaotic plans.

In Tron: Ares, humankind meets with the first AI beings on a highly dangerous mission. According to the trailer, their dark and looming presence signals imminent danger, a telltale sign of battle between humankind and technology. Joss Whedon's Age of Ultron captures a similar premise within the MCU.

Where to watch: Disney+

Watch Tron: Ares in cinemas worldwide on October 10, 2025.

