7 thrilling movies to watch if you loved ‘The Lost Bus’

The smoke and fumes of one of California's deadliest fires comes to life in The Lost Bus. In the center is an everyday bus driver, Kevin (Matthew McConaughey), who steps up to become an unwitting hero ferrying elementary school students and their teacher, Mary (America Ferrera) to safety. What follows is director Paul Greengrass' vision of a survival thriller that is ablaze with emotion.

Based on real-life events and the novel Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson, the movie captures the helplessness and struggle of survival amidst the toughest circumstances. Fans watching the events unfold with bated breath will enjoy other survival thriller movies like Only the Brave (2017) and Thirteen Lives (2022).

Only the Brave (2017) and Thirteen Lives (2022), and other thriller movies for The Lost Bus fans

1) Only the Brave (2017)

The firefighters (Image via Amazon UK)

In June 2013, the Yarnell Hill Fires of Arizona set lives ablaze. In the midst of it all, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a 20-member firefighting crew, stood side by side, trying to protect their community from the devastation that spread. The tragedy is a bittersweet canvas for their close-knit camaraderie. The Joseph Kosinski survival thriller stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, and an ensemble cast.

The Lost Bus and Only the Brave give fans different vantage points for a similar natural devastation. While one is from an everyday man's perspective, the other takes fans right into the eye of the fire, and the high-stakes tension is equally gripping. The latter is based on real-life events as well. The on-screen chemistry makes the story of the bravehearts intentional and complex.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix/Apple TV+

2) Thirteen Lives (2022)

The rescue operation (Image via Prime Video)

Twelve boys of a junior football team called the "Wild Boars" take a harmless trip to the Tham Luang Cave in Northern Thailand with their team's assistant coach, Ekkaphon Chanthawang, in June 2018. Something feels fishy when they fail to turn up to a party organized by their parents. When the parents go to the caves to find it flooded and the entire crew missing, their lives change forever.

Ron Howard's biographical survival thriller explores the importance of holding onto community in dire circumstances, which The Lost Bus fans will be moved by. While the extent and type of natural disasters are entirely different, the sentiment of surviving against all odds rings clear. The film stars Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and an ensemble cast.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) 22 July (2018)

The person responsible for the attack (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

On 22 July 2011, a far-right extremist carried out what would be known as the worst terrorist attack in Norway's history. In the center of it all was a community that had to deal with the aftermath, heal, and move forward after losing 77 of their own. What does the journey of a survivor look like in moments of preventable tragedy?

The Lost Bus and 22 July are examinations of real-life through Paul Greengrass' lens. He takes the emotion behind a disaster, may it be natural or man-made, and weaves a story about survival and hope amidst tragedy. His stories show deep emotional resonance in dire times, making this survival thriller/crime a must watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) We Are Marshall (2006)

McConaughey as the head coach (Image via Prime Video)

In 1970, an unthinkable tragedy struck West Virginia's Marshall University: A plane carrying the Thundering Herd football team crashed, killing all 75 people on board. Players, coaches, and other club members perished, leaving behind a stunned small town and a new head coach, Jack Lengyel, with a legacy to honor. Reviving the football team is the only hope, and the coach gets down to work.

While We Are Marshall is less a survival thriller and more a drama, Matthew McConaughey's portrayal of an everyday hero in Coach Lengyel is similar to his role as Kevin in The Lost Bus. Both characters navigate tragedy in their own ways, but show up when vulnerable children need them the most. Directed by McG, this biographical retelling of a real-life event received mixed reviews.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV+

5) The Impossible (2012)

The cast of the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Maria (Naomi Watts), her husband Henry (Ewan McGregor), and their three sons (including Tom Holland in his live-action debut), go on an exciting vacation to Khao Lak, Thailand, in December 2004. What was supposed to be one of the best times of their lives turns into a breathing nightmare, when the Indian Ocean Tsunami strikes, leaving them seperated and stranded, with no hopes for a reunion.

The Impossible and The Lost Bus resonate the same way because the realism strikes a chord in every fan. There is a lingering tension in the tragedy, with children separated from parents, a race against time and nature itself, and the odds that are stacked against them. Directed by J.A. Bayona, this biographical survival thriller became a critical and commercial success for its earnest portrayal.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV+

6) Everest (2015)

The cast (Image via Prime Video)

When conquering the tallest mountain in the world becomes the goal, the harrowing journey doesn't seem impossible until something goes wrong. That's what happens with Rob Hall's (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer's (Jake Gyllenhaal) expedition groups. When survival comes down to human tenacity against the ruthless iciness of nature, tragedy seems to be just around the corner.

Everest and The Lost Bus are survival thriller movies that remind every fan that nature is an indomitable force that needs to be treated with utmost respect. They are a harsh reminder of human greed and penchant for errors, while also being a hopeful messenger of survival. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, this movie is a troubling but needed watch.

Where to watch: Hulu/Prime Video

7) Greenland (2020)

The cast of Greenland (Image via Prime Video)

A seemingly harmless comet occurence turns deadly when a fragment unexpectedly collides with Earth, destroying Tampa, Florida. This leaves John Garrity (Gerard Butler), and his family in grave danger, as he struggles in the face of apocalyptic danger to protect his loved ones.

At its core, Greenland and The Lost Bus are stories about fathers and their sacrifices. It is about their selfless bravery, throwing themselves in danger's way to protect their children, and those they care about. That strong emotion carries the survival thriller film which focuses on a smaller story in the backdrop of a catastrophe. It is directed by Ric Roman Vaugh, and received positive reviews.

Where to watch: Prime Video/HBO Max

Fans of survival thriller movies like The Lost Bus can also check out Twisters (2024) and Adrift (2018).

