10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025

Apple TV+ kicks off October 2025 with an exciting mix of movies and shows for every taste. Highlights include The Lost Bus, a survival drama, The Sisters Grimm, an animated fantasy adventure, and The Last Frontier, a true-crime thriller set in Alaska.

Ad

Fans of culinary storytelling can enjoy Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, giving an inside look at Michelin-starred chefs.

Later in the month, the streaming platform offers Loot season 3, the five-part documentary Mr. Scorsese, and Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, celebrating legendary comedians. Mystery lovers can tune in to Down Cemetery Road, a suspenseful story of a child’s disappearance.

With this lineup, the streaming service delivers drama and adventure to keep viewers entertained all month. Here is a list of ten best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Last Frontier, and 9 other movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025

1) The Lost Bus

The Lost Bus is an American survival thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on Lizzie Johnson's 2021 novel Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, Paul Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby co-wrote and directed the 2025 American survival thriller The Lost Bus.

Ad

A school bus driver must guide a group of kids and their teacher through perilous conditions in a last-ditch effort to survive during the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history.

On October 3, the thriller is set to make its debut.

2) Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost

Ben Stiller is the director of the documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost (Image via Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller is the director of the 2025 American documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, which centers on the comedic heritage of his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Ad

On October 24, it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

3) The Sisters Grimm

The Sisters Grimm follows sisters Sabrina and Daphne Grimm (Image via Apple TV+)

Michael Buckley’s The Sisters Grimm, illustrated by Peter Ferguson, is being adapted into an animated series premiering October 3.

Ad

The story follows sisters Sabrina and Daphne Grimm, who move in with their grandmother Relda after their parents disappear and discover they are part of the Grimm family legacy of policing Everafters, fairy-tale beings living in secret.

As young investigators, they search for their parents while facing threats from the villainous Scarlet Hand.

4) The Last Frontier

The Last Frontier is a thriller drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

On October 10, Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio's planned American thriller drama series, The Last Frontier, will debut.

Ad

It centers on a U.S. Marshal who must protect his community while figuring out the truth about a plane crash that released a number of dangerous fugitives into the wild in the isolated Alaskan tundra.

5) Loot (Season 3)

Loot is a comedy created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang (Image via Apple TV+)

Loot is a comedy created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang. The series follows Molly Wells, a wealthy divorcée after her tech mogul husband’s betrayal.

Ad

The show earned positive reviews and was renewed for a third season, set to premiere on October 15.

At its core, the story follows Molly, 45, whose 20-year marriage collapses after her husband’s affair. Left with $87 billion, she spirals into a midlife crisis before turning her focus to the charity foundation she once neglected. Through this work, she seeks to rebuild her identity and find genuine purpose.

6) Mr. Scorsese

Mr. Scorsese is a five-part documentary on Martin Scorsese's life and career (Image via Getty)

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese's life and career are examined in Rebecca Miller's five-part documentary series, Mr. Scorsese.

Ad

The series, which will debut at the 2025 New York Film Festival and be made available digitally on Apple TV+ on October 17, will include interviews with Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro, and other friends and partners.

Originally planned as a feature-length film, the documentary on Martin Scorsese grew into five parts due to the scale of his life and career. Director Miller, with full access to Scorsese’s archives, traces his journey from NYU student to acclaimed filmmaker.

Ad

7) Down Cemetery Road

Down Cemetery Road is based on Mick Herron's book of the same name (Image via Apple TV+)

The forthcoming British television series Down Cemetery Road is based on Mick Herron's book of the same name. It will be produced for Apple TV+ by 60Forty Films and adapted by Morwenna Banks.

Ad

The narrative centers on a woman who, following the abduction of a small girl in a peaceful suburban area and a mystery explosion, hires a private investigator.

Down Cemetery Road will debut on October 29.

8) Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars is an eight-episode documentary series (Image via Apple TV+)

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars is an eight-episode documentary series on Apple TV+ executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and hosted by Jesse Burgess.

Ad

It follows chefs at top restaurants in cities like London, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the pursuit of Michelin stars and insight into the Guide’s anonymous inspectors.

Featuring restaurants worldwide, including Caractère and Wilson’s in the UK, The Musket Room in New York, and Em in Mexico, the series showcases chefs striving for their first star, coping with losses, or chasing the elusive three-star rating.

Ad

It premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 10.

9) The Morning Show

The Morning Show explores the challenges of running a news program (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup.

Ad

Premiering in 2019 and inspired by Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning, it follows Alex Levy, a morning news anchor navigating her career after co-anchor Mitch Kessler is fired, with later seasons tackling issues like COVID-19, racial inequality, and political crises.

The story explores the challenges of running a news program, including workplace scandals, personal struggles, and network pressures, as Alex works alongside field reporter Bradley Jackson and adapts to evolving news and societal issues.

Ad

The Morning Show releases new episodes on Wednesdays throughout October 2025: Episode 3 on October 1, Episode 4 on October 8, Episode 5 on October 15, Episode 6 on October 22, and Episode 7 on October 29.

10) Slow Horses (Season 5)

Slow Horses is a British spy thriller created by Will Smith (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses is a British spy thriller created by Will Smith, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels. It follows disgraced MI5 agents stuck at “Slough House,” led by the abrasive Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

Ad

The cast includes Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, and Christopher Chung.

The first four seasons adapted Slow Horses, Dead Lions, Real Tigers, and Spook Street, with season 5 (London Rules) debuting in September 2025. Already renewed for seasons 6 and 7, the show will adapt Joe Country, Slough House, and Bad Actors, as the “slow horses” keep stumbling into cases that threaten Britain’s security.

The release date for Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 is October 1.

Ad

Viewers can also catch Invasion through October 24, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy through October 31, and The Savant with Jessica Chastain through November 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More