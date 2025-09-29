7 thrillers to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Wayward’

Mae Martin and Toni Collette star in Wayward, a nothing-is-as-it-seems Netflix thriller set in the seemingly idyllic small town of Tall Pines, Vermont. When police officer Alex Hempsey (Martin) moves with his pregnant wife, the last thing he expects is to stumble into its dark and secretive underbelly. In the middle of it all? Evelyn Wade (Collette), the head teacher of an academy for troubled youth.

Ad

Created by Martin, the riveting mystery thriller weaves an intricate web of manipulation, lies, and betrayal. Children who enter the school return as shells of their former selves. Others have been missing or killed. One escapes the academy to beg for help. What happens within its four walls, and why do the town's residents turn a blind eye to it?

Fans who enjoy dark mysteries like Wayward will enjoy The Society and The Wilds.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

The Society, The Wilds, and other thrillers for Wayward fans

1) The Society (2019)

The teens govern themselves (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

A group of teenagers returns to their small town of West Ham, Connecticut, after a school trip that was canceled. The last thing they expect to see is an abandoned town with no adults. With a thick forest surrounding the area and no access to the outside world, even virtually, the children find a way to create their own society.

Ad

In this new-age Lord of the Flies created by Christopher Keyser, the psyche of the teenage mind is explored when confined to abnormality. Wayward fans can immediately see a connecting thread: Troubled teens in a small town who find a way to survive in an increasingly traumatic situation. While the premise and the outcomes vary, the teen thriller is as riveting as they come.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Wilds (2020-2022)

Ad

The girls on the island (Image via Prime Video)

A group of diverse teens on the way to a young women's empowerment retreat encounter the ultimate nightmare when their plane crashes on a deserted island. Unaware that this is a social experiment by the head of their program, Gretchen Klein, they begin to find ways to survive in an extremely traumatizing environment.

Ad

Wayward and The Wilds explore the effects that manipulative and dangerously powerful women have on teenagers. While the latter is a survival thriller compared to the former (which is a mystery), they both meet in the middle, giving a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of youth, especially in the hands of power grabbers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Pieces of Her (2022)

Toni Collette in Pieces of Her (Image via Netflix)

30-year-old Anna's life turns upside down when she is caught in a diner shooting. But things go from bad to worse when her mother, Laura, steps in to violently eliminate the shooter. As Anna goes on a quest to find out who her mother really is, her dark past is uncovered, and secrets come to the surface.

Ad

Wayward fans can see Toni Collette at the helm of yet another crime thriller, playing a sinister and antagonistic role with ease. Evelyn from the Netflix series and Laura are both complicated women with troubled pasts. While the Charlotte Stoudt show received mixed reviews for pacing, Collette's gravitas makes her an unmissable presence in the thriller genre.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The A List (2018-2021)

The cast of The A List (Image via Netflix)

Mia Blackwood arrives at Peregrine Island for summer camp, excited to be the popular and fun camper. But when she faces competition in the strangely manipulative and sinister Amber, she must find a way to get to the bottom of things. What secrets is Amber hiding, and why is everyone under her spell?

Ad

Wayward and The A List are stories where teenagers deal with the subtle art of manipulation. However, the latter is a commentary on power hierarchies within the youth and a great British thriller to pick up next. As Mia's suspicion grows, she gets more entangled in the camp's romance, lies, and betrayal.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Wayward Pines (2015-2016)

The town is heavy with secrets (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

When U.S. Secret Service agent Ethan Burke wakes up after a car accident, he has no way to leave the idyllic small town of Wayward Pines, Ohio. Surrounded by an electric fence and ruled by the tyrannical Sheriff Arnold Pope, the town is at the crux of his investigation into the death of his fellow agents. Secrets dredge up to the surface as a rebellion silently brews.

Ad

Small towns, evil people in power going to great lengths to maintain control, police officials trying to get to the bottom of things. Wayward and Wayward Pines share more than just the name. However, the latter thriller takes on a more sci-fi hue for fans who want to explore another town where things aren't how they seem.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) Dark (2017-2020)

Dark takes fans to Germany (Image via Netflix)

The mystery of children disappearing plagues the small town of Winden, Germany. Upon further investigation, the dark pasts of four seemingly unrelated families come to light. As their double identities, dysfunctional relationships, and secrets start falling into place, a discovery that can change the town's fate and future is slowly revealed.

Ad

The gritty and psychological undertones of Wayward are multifold in Dark, the award-winning and critically-acclaimed story by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. With its complex storytelling that adds nuance to the most morally gray characters, fans won't be able to stop watching this riveting show.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Harlan Coben's Shelter (2023)

Jaden Michael as Bolitar (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Mickey Bolitar carries his suitcases and his grief of losing his father and moves to Kasselton, New Jersey, for a fresh start. But almost immediately, he gets involved in the town's dark past, fellow student Ashley Kent's disappearance, and the consequences that come with it.

Ad

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the mystery thriller is a whodunit at heart. But like Wayward, it uses a small town as a main character, which grows and sinks its claws into every intriguing character. For eight episodes, fans will be on the edge of their seats, trying to figure out what the town and its people are hiding.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Wayward fans can also check out Lost, Yellowjackets, and more such thriller shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More