7 Crime Dramas to Watch if You Liked 'Task'

Task is an engaging crime drama that captivates audiences with its intense storylines and complex characters. This British police procedural follows a specialized unit dealing with high-stakes cases across the UK. The series focuses on Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Chen and her team as they handle dangerous investigations.

Every episode presents a new challenge that tests their resolve and skills. Task blends character development and procedural elements eccentrically.

The show explores themes of corruption, moral ambiguity, and justice. Audiences witness how every case affects the personal lives of the cops involved. The series's realistic approach to police work sets it apart from other crime shows. Task delivers an authentic portrayal of modern law enforcement obstacles.

The writing blends emotional depth and action sequences throughout every season. Character relationships evolve organically as the show progresses. The series addresses contemporary social issues through its storylines. Task has earned praise for its attention to detail and engaging narratives that keep viewers engaged after a week.

Broadchurch, Happy Valley, Sherlock, and four other crime dramas to watch if you liked Task

1) Line of Duty

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Line of Duty follows the Anti-Corruption Unit 12 as they investigate police misconduct. The story focuses on Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott, Superintendent Ted Hastings, and Constable Kate Fleming.

Every season focuses on a separate case involving corrupt officers within several police departments. The series examines how corruption spreads through law enforcement ranks.

The characters encounter moral dilemmas while pursuing justice against their own colleagues. The show uses extreme interrogation sequences to reveal plot growth. Line of Duty explores themes similar to Task by focusing on institutional integrity.

The series maintains suspense through a complicated storyline that spans every season. Every investigation uncovers deeper layers of conspiracy and corruption. The writing creates believable characters who struggle with ethical choices. Audiences witness how corruption affects both investigators and perpetrators. The show displays the challenges of maintaining honesty in difficult circumstances.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Broadchurch

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Broadchurch examines how the murder of a child affects a small coastal town. Detective Sergeant Eillie Miller and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy lead the investigation. The case reveals dark secrets within the close-knit community. Every resident becomes a potential suspect as the investigation unfolds.

The show explores guilt, grief, and suspicion among friends and neighbours. Broadchurch focuses on character growth rather than action scenes. The series displays how crime impacts communities and families in the long term. Every episode peels back layers of the city's hidden truths. The investigation process becomes second to exploring human relationships.

Like Task, the show balances emotional storytelling and procedural elements. The writing highlights psychological aspects of criminal investigations. The characters encounter personal struggles while looking for justice for the victim. The series displays how tragedy can either divide or unite communities.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Happy Valley

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show's premise follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she polices rural Yorkshire. The show starts with Catherine investigating a kidnapping case. Her personal vendetta against criminal Tommy Lee Royce drives several narratives. The series explores how past trauma affects the ongoing investigations. Catherine struggles with family issues while dealing with risky criminals. Happy Valley presents authentic portrayals of rural police duty.

The show addresses social issues like drug addiction and domestic violence. Every case connects to broader community issues affecting the region. Like Task, the series emphasizes character-driven stories over procedural formulas. The writing explores themes of revenge, justice, and redemption.

Catherine's determination to protect her community creates engaging narratives. The show displays how personal experiences shape professional decisions. Characters encounter consequences for their choices throughout several seasons.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Sherlock

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Sherlock updates Arthur Conan Doyle's detective narratives for modern London. Dr. John Watson and Sherlock Holmes solve complicated crimes using contemporary technology.

The show features intricate mysteries that challenge viewers to resolve cases alongside the characters. Every episode presents eccentric criminal scenarios requiring innovative investigation techniques. Holmes employs observation skills and deductive reasoning to crack complex cases. Sherlock blends modern forensic cases and traditional detective work.

The series explores the companionship between Watson and Holmes as they navigate threatening situations. Like Task, the show emphasizes brilliant problem-solving over action scenes. The writing creates elaborate plots that reward careful attention to detail.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Luther

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Luther follows Detective Chief Inspector John Luther as he investigates crimes in London. The show focuses on criminal behaviour and psychological profiling analysis. Luther often works outside standard procedures to catch threatening criminals. His unorthodox methods create tension with colleagues and superiors. The series explores intense themes, including manipulation, murder, and obsession.

Luther examines how investigating violent crimes affects officers mentally. Like Task, the show balances character development and procedural elements. Every case challenges Luther's professional ethics and moral boundaries.

The writing creates complicated relationships between other criminals, colleagues, and Luther. The characters encounter psychological pressure while pursuing justice for victims. The show displays how personal demons can interfere with professional work. Luther's dedication to resolving cases often puts him in a dangerous situation.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch

6) Marcella

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Marcella focuses on Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland returning to work after personal loss. She investigates cold cases while dealing with emotional trauma and memory blackouts. The show explores how investigations connect to ongoing criminals. Her personal problems complicate her colleagues' and professional relationships.

Marcella examines themes of memory, identity, and truth. Like Task, the series focuses on character psychology rather than action scenes. Every case reveals new information about Marcella's troubled past. The writing creates suspenseful narratives that question perception.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) The Fall

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The series follows Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, hunting serial killer Paul Spector in Belfast. The show presents parallel narratives showing both the criminal and investigator perspectives. Gibson takes over a task force dedicated to catching the strategic killer.

Spector maintains his double life as a killer and murderer. The series explores psychological aspirations behind violent crimes. The show examines how gender dynamics influence criminal investigations. Like Task, the show focuses on intelligent detection work over physical confrontations.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

These are seven crime dramas to watch if you liked watching Task. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

