7 Best Characters from Prime Video's 'Upload'

Upload is one of Prime Video's most innovative science fiction comedy series. The series ran for four consecutive seasons before ending in August 2025. The show, created by Greg Daniels, presents an eccentric vision of the afterlife. The narrative follows people who die and get their consciousness uploaded to the afterlife digital communities.

The central plot focuses on Nathan Brown, a computer programmer who is killed in a car accident. His elite girlfriend pays for his upload to Lakeview, a premium digital universe. There, Nathan encounters his human handler, Nora, who aids uploaded souls in adjusting to their refreshing existence.

The series blends humor with intense themes about class, technology, and human connection. Upload creates a world where death is not the conclusion. Wealthy people can afford luxury digital afterlives. However, poor people encounter worse choices or permanent deletion. This format allows the series to explore social inequality through a science fiction lens. The show features memorable characters who drive the story's emotional depth and humor.

7 most memorable characters from Prime Video's

Upload

7) Ivan Spelich

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ivan serves as Nathn's replacement handler when Nora goes into hiding. Actor Josh Banday brings eccentric energy to this character. Ivan stars as a recurring character but becomes the central cast member.He works as an angel, the term for handlers who guide uploaded souls.

The character has an unlikely relationship with his robot vacuum cleaner. This odd company provides consistent comic relief throughout Upload. Ivan very often seems lost outside of his job duties. He lacks direction and purpose in his personal life, but proves helpful to his friends.

Despite his flaws, Ivan supports Aleesha and Nora in their mission against corporate corruption. He represents the everyday worker caught up in bigger schemes. His loyalty makes him crucial even when his methods look unconventional.

6) Ingrid Kannerman

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Allegra Edwards portrays Ingrid, Nathan's wealthy girlfriend who pays for his upload. She starts as a seemingly shallow rich girl obsessed with material possessions. Ingrid controls Nathan through financial manipulation in the digital afterlife. Her jealousy toward Nora creates the current tension.

However, Ingrid undergoes significant character growth throughout the show. Her persona transitions from antagonist to someone the audience can comprehend. Her privileged background covers fear of abandonment and deep insecurities.

The character struggles with genuine loneliness beneath her perfect exterior. Her journey from antagonist to synthetic figure adds nuance to the series.

5) A.I. Guy

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Own Daniels gives his voice to A.I. Guy, the artificial intelligence that runs Lakeview services. This character appears as a unique staff member throughout the facility. He is employed as a bartender and concierge and has various other service roles.

His primary goal involves upselling premium features to uploaded individuals. A.I. Guy becomes important in later seasons of Upload. The series explores his attempts to comprehend human behavior and emotions. Several versions of him exist, each with slightly separate personalities. Some versions prove helpful while others create issues.

The character provides both philosophical questions and humor.His interactions with humans reveal the complications of digital consciousness. A.I.Guy represents the technology that makes the Upload world possible.

4) Aleesha Morrison-Downey

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Zainab Johnson portrays Aleesha, who works alongside Nora as a handler at Horizen. She starts as a minor character but gains attention as the show progresses.

Aleesha connects closely with Nora and shares her moral concerns about their employer. Her developing connection with Luke provides some of the series's best romantic tension. They start as client and handler, but develop genuine affection. Their banter creates entertaining moments throughout several seasons.

Aleesha transforms into an action star in the forthcoming episodes. She develops impressive spy abilities and fighting skills. This evolution parodies action film tropes while progressing the plot. Her loyalty to doing right supersedes her career aspirations.

3) Luke Crossley

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Kevin Biglesy displays Luke, a military veteran who lost his legs in combat. His upload to Lakeview comes through a government program for veterans. Luke fails to afford the premium afterlife on his personal income. The background makes him stand out from other wealthy residents.

Luke desperately seeks friendship when Nathan arrives. His eager attempts at bonding deliver consistent comedy in the show. He follows Nathan around like an enthusiastic puppy looking for attention. This behaviour seems annoying, but comes from genuine loneliness.

The character proves more complicated than the initial appearance suggests. Luke displays courage and loyalty when circumstances become serious. His military background becomes relevant during action scenes. He represents working-class people in a space designed for the rich.

2) Nora Antony

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Andy Allo portrays Nora, Nathan's handler, who becomes romantically involved with Nathan. She works at Horizon to make money for her father's future upload. Nora cannot afford a premium afterlife option for her family.

This motivation drives her job performance despite the moral issues. Nora possesses strong ethical principles that conflict with corporate demands. She risks her career to explore Horizon's manipulation and harm of innocent individuals. Her investigation into Nathan's demise reveals widespread corruption. She represents simple people fighting robust systems.

The character delivers as the moral core of the show. Her connection with Nathan develops gradually across several seasons. Nora encounters difficult choices between family needs, love, and doing right. Her decisions influence the series's central conflicts.

1) Nathan Brown

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Robbie Amell portrays Nathan, the computer programmer whose death starts the narrative. He created software for convenient afterlife access before his accident. Nathan appears vain and self-absorbed about his appearance. However, he displays genuine care for others beneath his temperament.

Nathan's connection with his young niece reveals his subtle side. He faces challenges with his forced relationship with Ingrid while pursuing Nora. His character development involves considering others' requirements over his desire.

The series follows his adjustment to digital presence. As the main lead, Nathan drives most plot growth in the show. His technical skills prove valuable in fighting corporate corruption.

Upload succeeds through its well-developed character roster. Every person brings a different perspective to the series's central themes. These seven characters represent the accurate examples of strong performances and creative writing that made the show memorable for four seasons.

