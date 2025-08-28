7 Shows to Watch if You Liked Prime Video's Upload

Upload presents an eccentric blend of comedy and science fiction that has captivated fans worldwide. Greg Daniels created the show. This Prime Video show explores what happens when human consciousness collides with the digital afterlife.

The series follows Nathan Brown, a young programmer whose life takes an unpredictable turn after a fatal accident. His girlfriend uploads his consciousness to a luxurious digital paradise called Lakeview.

Upload systematically blends comedy and intense questions about love, technology, and what it means to exist as a human. The show tackles themes of corporate greed, class inequality, and digital dependency while maintaining its comedic charm.

Nathan is compelled to navigate his new virtual existence while forming connections with his living customer service executive, Nora. The storyline's witty writing and engaging performances perfectly balance sincere plots and comic relief.

These seven recommendations will provide the same entertainment for viewers who enjoyed Upload's satirical take on technology and its heartfelt character development.

1) Russian Doll

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This show offers audiences a mind-bending experience that shares Upload's innovative storytelling approach to death and life. The show's premise follows Nadia Vulvokon, a brilliant software developer who becomes stuck in a time loop on her birthday. She keeps coming to the exact location on the same day repeatedly.

The series features Natasha Lyonne as the main lead, who co-created the show along with Amy Poehler and Lesly Headland. Like Upload, this show blends existential questions with comedy about second chances and morality.

The main lead's tech background mirrors Nathan's programming experience in Upload. Both series feature characters who must adapt to supernatural situations while keeping their humanity intact. The unexpected plot twists and clever writing make Russian Doll an accurate companion to Upload's storytelling style.

This drama is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

2) The Good Place

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show is the closest spiritual successor to Upload's tone and themes. This NBC comedy drama follows Eleanor Shellstrop (portrayed by Kristen Bell), who accidentally ends up in heaven despite living an unethical life. She counters an outwardly guide portrayed by Ten Danson. Both series explore what happens after death with heart and humor.

Like the title shows, The Good Place examines moral ambiguity through comedic situations. Eleanor's journey in heaven of self-growth parallels Nathan's evolution in his virtual world. Both show whether people can evolve and what makes a life worth living.

This comedy drama is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

3) Forever

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Forever shares Upload's Prime Video OTT platform and explores similar themes about love transcending death. This Matt Hubbard and Alan Yand creation follows a married couple, Oscar and June, through an unprecedented afterlife journey. Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph deliver nuanced performances as the long-married pair.

The series examines how relationships evolve when faced with eternity, much like Nora and Nathan's connection. Both show the question of whether love can survive radical transformations in existence. Forever presents a more subtle take on afterlife comedy than Upload's more satirical approach.

Focusing on established connections versus the budding romance presence in the titular show creates interesting parallels about human relationships beyond death.

4) Miracle Workers

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Miracle Workers brings together comedy and supernatural elements in a more dramatic manner. Simon Rich creates the show. This anthology series features distinctive stories every season with recurring cast members.

Steve Buscemi and Daniel anchor the cast across various timelines and settings. The first season follows angels trying to rescue humanity, sharing Upload's inclination towards high powers and technology.

Like Upload, this series employs satire to explore intense questions about human nature and evolution. The workplace comedy elements in Miracle Workers are present throughout.

Miracle Workers is available on HBO Max for viewers to watch.

5) Pushing Daisies

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show delivers the perfect blend of death and whimsy that makes this show worth watching. Bryan Fuller's creation follows Ned, a pie-maker with supernatural powers to bring the dead back to life.

Lee Pace stars with Anna Friel in this visually spectacular series about second chances. Both series feature main leads dealing with eccentric relationships to morality and death.

Ned must navigate complicated rules governing his supernatural circumstances. The romantic subplot between Chuck and Ned mirrors Nora and Nathan's cross-dimensional relationship struggles.

Both shows use their surreal premises to explore genuine human emotions. The quirky tone and vibrant spectacle make Pushing Daisies a heartwarming companion to Upload's digital aesthetic.

Pushing Daisies is available on HBO Max.

6) Dead Like Me

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents a darker take on afterlife employment that complements the themes of the title perfectly. Bryan Fuller created the show, and the show follows Georgia Lass as she becomes a grim reaper after her unexpected demise.

Both shows feature young main leads adapting to unexpected post-death circumstances. Like the titular show, Dead Like Me explores how death affects connections with the living. The show examines themes of closure and personal growth beyond death.

George's journey mirrors Nathan's struggle to maintain connections while living in different realities. Both series use dark humor to make mortality more approachable while respecting the weight of these themes.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Good Omens

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show rounds out this list with the masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel. The premise of this show follows angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley as they work in a team to prevent the apocalypse. David Tennant and Michael Sheen create engaging chemistry as unlikely heavenly teammates.

While Good Omens focuses on preventing the end of the world rather than navigating the afterlife, both shows share similar comical approaches to a supernatural, authoritative world.

If you liked Prime Video's Upload, watch these seven shows. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

