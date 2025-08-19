  • home icon
  Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime reveals trailer and October 2025 premiere

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 19, 2025 16:11 GMT
Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime reveals trailer and October 2025 premiere (Image via Nexus)
On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the official website for the Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime unveiled a trailer, confirming an October 2025 release date. Along with the announcement, the website also released the anime's opening themes and staff information.

That same day, the website posted collaboration pictures with the Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey- anime series, which premiered earlier this year in the spring 2025 anime release window.

Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime reveals October 2025 premiere, trailer, staff information, and more

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime announced an October 2025 release date on its official website. A trailer PV was also released for the upcoming anime series, revealing the opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme song is "Touring," performed by Conton Candy, and the ending song is "Glide" by Myuk.

While the animation studio Nexus will be producing the series, Yoshinobu Tokumoto, known for his work in Darwin's Game, will be directing the upcoming TV anime. Additionally, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) is in charge of the series composition and script, and Usaku Myouchin is credited with designing the characters.

Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) is composing the music. The rest of the staff includes:

  • Art Director: Bun Sun Lee
  • Color Design: Naoto Tanaka, Junko Okazaki
  • Prop Design: Daichi Kitahara
  • Director of Photography: Takeshi Hirooka
  • 3DCG Director: Toshirō Hamamura
  • 2D Graphics: Satoshi Watsuji
  • Editor: Kentarō Tsubone
  • Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
The collaboration between Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey- and Touring After the Apocalypse (Images via KADOKAWA)
The collaboration between Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey- and Touring After the Apocalypse (Images via KADOKAWA)

The anime stars Konomi Inagaki as Youko and Miyu Tomita as Airi. An advanced screening of the Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime's first two episodes on September 23, 2025, at the movie theater Yokohama Burg 13. Yen Press, which has been releasing the English version of the manga, describes the story as follows:

"All alone after the end of days, two girls ride through the desolate ruins of Japan—but they're not about to let the collapse of civilization get in the way of sightseeing! From the hot springs of Hakone to the massive Tokyo Big Sight, they've got the run of the country's most popular tourist spots all to themselves, so why not make the most of it?"
As part of its promotional campaign, the website also released two collaboration visuals with the popular spring 2025 anime series Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey-. The illustrations feature character swaps between the two series: Youko and Airi in Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey-, and Chika from Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- in Touring After the Apocalypse.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime series? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
bell-icon Manage notifications