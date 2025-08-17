First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie unveils new visual

With the ongoing global releases of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc movie, Ufotable posted new visuals on Sunday, August 17, 2025, via the anime's official profile on X. The new visuals highlighted the fight between the Upper Rank Two demon Doma and the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho.While the movie has been titled &quot;Akaza's Return&quot; and will mainly focus on the fight between Tanjiro and Akaza, among the other fights, Shinobu and Doma's fight is probably the second most looked forward to.New key visuals released by Ufotable for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc movieOn Sunday, August 17, 2025, Ufotable released the 4th key visual for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc movie, which is currently being released internationally in stages. The new key visual for the anime movie features Shinobu and Doma in a fight, highlighting one of the major parts of the movie.The Shinobu and Doma fight is one of the most significant developments in the series' narrative. The conflict was caused after the death of the former Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho, Shinobu's sister. In her last breath, Kanae mentioned Doma's appearance, leading Shinobu to search for the demon and avenge her sister's death.The fight is more than just another normal battle, as it runs extremely deep. Eventually, Shinobu had to resort to extreme measures for the battle's outcome to turn out as it did. The fight is one of the three main highlighted battles in the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, along with the Zenitsu and Kaigaku battle, and the main Tanjiro and Giyu vs the Upper Rank Three demon Akaza.The Shinobu and Doma fight has been acclaimed by the fandom as one of the most intense and heavy fights, with features from Kanao and Inosuke. Furthermore, the fight also holds a significant plot as it is the first time one of the three Upper Rank demons will enter a proper fight in the Infinity Castle.Probably one of the most hyped anime movies in 2025, the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film has been breaking records ever since its pre-release in Japan on July 18, 2025. Recently, international releases for the movie began, starting with Taiwan on August 8, 2025.What are your thoughts on the new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie's key visual? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office recordGintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class Spinoff TV Anime to premiere in October 2025Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie officially announcedLord of Mysteries donghua announces 10-year production plan with 7 seasons, 3 specials, and a movie