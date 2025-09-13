The Conjuring: 7 Scariest Demonic Entities Featured in the Movie Franchise

The Conjuring franchise started in 2013 with an ordinary yet terrifying premise. The movies follow Ed and Lorraine Warren, two paranormal investigators who guide families dealing with supernatural demons. These films are based on authentic cases from the Warren files. The movie franchise started with The Conjuring, which told the story of the Perron family's haunted home. The success of the story in the first movie inspired several sequels in the franchise.

Every movie in The Conjuring series introduces viewers to different types of demons and evil spirits. The movies blend psychological horror and jump scares to create a fear that stays after the credits roll. These films are special because they show every supernatural entity with unique backstories and characteristics. The Warren duo faces several demonic forces through their analysis, making every case more dangerous than the last.

Here is the list of every supernatural demon the Warrens encountered and fought in The Conjuring franchise's most exciting yet terrifying ways.

7 Scariest demonic entities featured in the movie franchise in The Conjuring

7) The laughing demon

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It displays viewers a powerful but unseen entity, the laughing Demon. The spirit never shows its physical form throughout the movie's running time. Instead, it possesses young David Glatzel and compels him to laugh in a fearful and manic way.

The spirit never shows its physical form throughout the film's running time. Instead, it possesses young David Glatzel and compels him to laugh in a fearful and manic way. The demon can jump between several victims when marked with unique totems. The entity works with a witch called The Occultast to conclude a dark ritual.

The spirit makes a transition from David to Arne Johnson and later threatens Ed Warren himself. The demon's power lies in its potential to control multiple individuals. Its presence is felt through dangerous and unsettling contractions and eerie laughter that echoes through separate sequences.

6) Bill Wilkins

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring 2 features the spirit of Bill Wilkins, an old man who previously lived in the Hodgson family's home. This ghostly figure appears as a frail old person with a menacing presence. He speaks through Janet Hodgson's body during the sequences of possession. Bill claims he died in the house and refuses to leave.

However, Bill is not a real threat in the film. A stronger demon controls his spirit and utilizes him to trouble the family. The ghost of Bill Wilkins serves as a puppet for a bigger evil. His appearance creates several frightening moments, but he remains more victim than the antagonist throughout the narrative.

5) Bathsheba Sherman

The first Conjuring movie introduces Bathsheba Sherman, a witch who haunted the Perron family's new home. She was raised on the property in the 1800s and practiced dark magic.

Bathsheba accused neighbors of stealing and cursed anyone who attempted to take away her land. She ended up killing her own baby as a sacrifice to the devil before taking her own life.

Her spirit remains tied to the house and attacks every family that tries to stay there. Bathsheba appears as a decaying woman with long, grey hair. Bathsheba is the matriarch of the family and tries to kill her own children. The witch's connection to the property makes her very difficult to remove.

4) The Crooked Man

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring 2 presents the Crooked Man as one of its most visually impactful entities. This creature shows up as an impossibly tall figure wearing a top hat and a purple suit. Its limbs stretch unnaturally, and it moves in jerky, scary ways. Additionally, sharp teeth fill its wide grin, creating a nightmare-looking humor.

The Crooked Man emerges from a makeshift tent in the bedroom of the Hodgson boys. It represents another form of central demon plaguing the family.

The evil spirit uses this appearance to create confusion and fear among the household members. Its sudden appearances provide some of the most shocking scares in the complete franchise.

3) The Mirror Demon

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring: Last Rites introduces a strong entity that works through reflections and mirrors. This demon manipulates reality in ways former entities could not achieve. It can recreate damaged objects and transport them to separate locations. The Mirror Demon appears briefly as a pale figure with long fingers and bright eyes.

The entity possesses Judy Warren and utilizes cursed mirrors to attack the Warren family. It displays incredible power by controlling several spirits simultaneously. The demon's ability to manipulate physical reality makes it one of the most threatening foes the Warrens encounter in their investigations.

2) The Axe Man

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring: Last Rites features the frightening spirit of the Axe Man in the Smurl family's basement. This entity appears as a bug man carrying a lantern and an axe. He killed two women on the property during his lifetime and continues to dominate the women even in spirit.

The Axe Man's presence fills sequences with tension and dread. His toxic smile and massive build create a frightening appearance. The spirit lurks in shadows and suddenly appears to care for both viewers and characters. Despite limited screen time, the Axe Man leaves a huge impression through his menacing presence and violent history.

1) Valak

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring 2 presents Valak as the ultimate demonic evil of the franchise. This ancient demon chooses to appear as a nun to mock religious faith. Valak's pale skin and yellow eyes create an unsettling contrast with the nun's habit. The demon possesses incredible strength and can block Lorraine Warren's psychic potential.

Valak controls other spirits and utilizes them to trouble families. The demon's influence extends beyond a single case, affecting multiple investigations throughout the franchise. The Nun movies explore Valak's origin and reveal the extent of its evil influence. The demonic spirit poses the ultimate challenge for the Warren team.

The Conjuring series successfully creates troubling demonic entities that frighten viewers years after their first appearances. Every demon brings eccentric abilities and terrifying characteristics that trouble. The Warren investigators worked in separate ways.

