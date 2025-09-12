WWE Hall of Famer makes shocking appearance at AEW Collision

A WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance after the latest edition of AEW Collision. The legend in question, Sting, has been retired from in-ring action since last year.All Elite Wrestling will wrap up its multi-week residency in the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, this week. Following on the heels of the September 10 edition of AEW Dynamite, the Tony Khan-led promotion taped this Saturday's episode of Collision on Thursday, September 11.It appears that this week's Collision tapings witnessed an unexpected appearance from AEW legend Sting. Footage of The Icon making his entrance in the 2300 Arena after the show is making the rounds on social media currently.Sting's last appearance on All Elite Wrestling programming saw him rescue Darby Allin from being set on fire by The Elite after the face-painted star's TNT Championship match against Jack Perry at All In: London last year. The WWE Hall of Famer has been retired from in-ring competition since he and the daredevil successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in the legend's final wrestling match at Revolution 2024.AEW's Sting made a major announcement regarding future appearancesDespite being retired from the squared circle, Sting continues to be featured in several major wrestling and pop culture events and conventions. The Vigilante had disclosed earlier that he would retire his classic face paint by the end of 2025, and recently announced several dates for his Now or Never tour.Earlier this month, during an interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Sting revealed that even more dates will be announced for the aforementioned tour, claiming that several of them have not been shared online.“The dates, they can’t… they can’t tell by looking at the dates. I’ll look at the camera now. I’m looking at my agent standing behind you guys right now. But the dates that you see online are not necessarily… they’re not done. So, there’s many, many more coming.” [H/T - Ringside News]The Stinger signed a multi-year non-wrestling &quot;licensing&quot; deal with All Elite Wrestling last year, and will likely be featured on the promotion's programming from time to time.