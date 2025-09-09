AEW veteran Sting makes a major announcement on his future

AEW legend and former champion Sting has made a massive announcement regarding his future appearances. The Icon has revealed that more dates will be announced for his ongoing retirement tour.

Sting worked his final wrestling match at last year's Revolution pay-per-view, where he and his tag partner Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a brutal and bloody Texas Tornado bout. Although The Vigilante has been retired from in-ring action since then, he did appear at All In: London 2024 to save Darby from being set on fire by The Elite after the daredevil's TNT Championship match against Jack Perry.

Although he is seemingly finished with the squared circle, Sting continues to be featured in various pro-wrestling and pop culture conventions and events. He stated some time earlier that he would be retiring his iconic face paint by the end of this year, and shared several scheduled dates on which fans could meet him before that.

Recently, while speaking to Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, The Stinger disclosed that further appearances are being added to his ongoing Now or Never tour, not all of which have supposedly been shared online.

“The dates, they can’t… they can’t tell by looking at the dates. I’ll look at the camera now. I’m looking at my agent standing behind you guys right now. But the dates that you see online are not necessarily… they’re not done. So, there’s many, many more coming.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Sting signed a multi-year licensing deal with AEW last year.

Sting was approached by an AEW pillar to team with him recently

After his tag partner Dustin Rhodes was put on the shelf by newly-crowned TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara had to find a new teammate to compete for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025.

As seen on his vlog ahead of the event, The Spanish God had approached Sting to pair up with him and pursue the belts. Despite agreeing that the duo could win the championships, the WWE Hall of Famer had ultimately turned down Sammy's offer, citing his in-ring retirement.

Sammy: “Okay, I really need a partner for Ring of Honor. I can’t think of a better partner than The Stinger. Sting, can you be my partner so we can go win some tag team gold?” Sting: “I’m retired.” Sammy: “But what if you came out of retirement?” Sting: “Well, we’d probably win, but that’s a whole other topic.” Sammy: “That’s true.” [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen when Sting might appear next on AEW television.

