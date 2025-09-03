WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is retired; turned down big request 

A WWE legend was recently asked to make his in-ring return under the ROH banner. Ring of Honor was purchased by Tony Khan in 2022. The company now operates as AEW's sister promotion, and it recently held Death Before Dishonor 2025 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024. The 66-year-old wrestled for the Jacksonville-based company for four years and held the AEW World Tag Team Championship once with Darby Allin. Interestingly, he was recently approached by ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara to come out of retirement.

Since Guevara's former tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes, is currently out of action, he needed a new ally going into Death Before Dishonor. Before the event, he approached The Icon and asked him to become his partner, adding that he and the legend would win the vacant ROH World Tag Team Title at the aforementioned event. However, he turned down The Spanish God.

Ad

Trending

This is how their conversation went:

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Sammy: “Okay, I really need a partner for Ring of Honor. I can’t think of a better partner than The Stinger. Sting, can you be my partner so we can go win some tag team gold?”

Sting: “I’m retired.”

Sammy: “But what if you came out of retirement?”

Ad

Sting: “Well, we’d probably win, but that’s a whole other topic.”

Ad

Fortunately for Guevara, he joined La Facción Ingobernable, teamed up with Rush, and won the vacant ROH World Tag Team Title by defeating The Outrunners at Death Before Dishonor. It will be interesting to see what will happen once Dustin returns.

Former WWE star Sting says Tony Khan motivated him before his AEW debut

When Sting's WWE contract ended in May 2020, he didn't join All Elite Wrestling instantly. He was unsure if fans and young wrestlers in the company wanted to see him. However, Tony Khan helped him regain his confidence.

Ad

"Tony was convinced that the fans would be bonkers over it. He built my confidence. I had great conversations with him," said the former WWE star. [H/T: SE Scoops]

Tony Khan eventually gave Sting the perfect retirement. Hopefully, the legend is getting adequate rest because he entertained millions of fans for years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!