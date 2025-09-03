Tony Khan to counter AJ Lee's rumored WWE return by bringing back forgotten AEW star? Analyzing the chances

AJ Lee's rumored return to WWE has taken the wrestling world by storm, and this may now become one of the most highly anticipated appearances this year. Tony Khan might try to counter this by bringing back a major AEW star.

Ad

Britt Baker has become a topic of conversation recently due to her questionable booking within the company. She has not been seen since November and is not dealing with any major injuries of any sort. She had a decent run last year until All In, but following her feud with Mercedes Moné, she has been inactive and not mentioned on TV. It seems like the promotion has forgotten about her.

However, Tony Khan could bring in the former AEW Women's World Champion at All Out, the same day as AJ Lee's rumored return match at Wrestlepalooza. Baker could appear not for a match, but to send a statement, confronting Toni Storm after her match that night and brutally attacking her. This would once again confirm that she was a heel, a role that she thrived in a few years ago.

Ad

Trending

This would also send shockwaves in the division as Baker was now officially on the other side of the fence and could form alliances with some of the biggest heels on the roster. Tony Khan and co. could decide to set up a hardcore match between Storm and Britt Baker in the future and get eyes on AEW's women's division.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE is planning for AJ Lee to return to the ring for the debut on ESPN ‘WrestlePalooza.’ (via @FightfulSelect)

Ad

WWE legend liked the idea of AJ Lee and CM Punk teaming up

Rumors have noted that AJ Lee's return match would be a mixed tag team match with her teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer connected some of the hints that WWE had made before Lee's return. He revealed that he had enjoyed her work and was intrigued by the idea of her working with Punk. He mentioned that this was a big money match, despite possibly being a one-time thing.

Ad

"Does this, and I hope it happens because I miss her, does CM Punk bring his wife back? AJ Lee return to the WWE? I think that is pure money. I miss seeing AJ Lee. I really like AJ Lee, the performer. Never saw her paired up with CM Punk, but that is his real-life wife. If there is ever a time to have a main match, whether you just come back for one night or if you wanna come back for a run, you bring the wives back, and, man, that is pure money printing."

Ad

It will be interesting to see how all things play out with WWE and AEW going directly head-to-head this time with two pay-per-views. Neither card has materialized, so fans should stay tuned regarding which matches could be featured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!