AJ Lee's WWE return match revealed - Reports

AJ Lee is rumored to be returning to WWE imminently, and recent reports suggest she could be participating in a marquee match. The former Divas Champion has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, AJ Lee will be returning to team up with CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Lee and Punk will reportedly be squaring off against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match. WWE's upcoming premium live event is set to air on the same date as AEW All Out, leading Alvarez to suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment is trying to undermine their rival promotion's event.

"We can confirm that it is a mixed tag: CM Punk and AJ Lee against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and it will be on Wrestlepalooza… They are loading this show up to try to destroy [AEW] All Out, and we’ll see if they can do it," said Alvarez. [H/T: NoDQ.com]

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris. Becky Lynch interfered in the match and hit Punk with a low blow, allowing Rollins to retain the title.

The Man also slapped Punk several times this past Monday night on WWE RAW, and the 46-year-old warned Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him.

Former WWE writer comments on AJ Lee's potential return

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's potential return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend criticized the promotion's creative team, suggesting they were not delivering big moments for fans. He claimed that it was embarrassing that fans were overjoyed about the 38-year-old's potential return to the ring.

"There was a lot of buzz around the Clash in Paris yesterday online within the internet wrestling community. They were gonna do something really, really big at the end of the show because ESPN has Wrestlepalooza. They wanted to set up Wrestlepalooza. So they made everybody believe The Rock was coming, they made everybody believe Brock Lesnar coming. Now when the pop is around Lee, now that is absolutely embarrassing. That's what the pop is down to now - AJ Lee. That's the pop now," said Russo.

Gisselle 🧛🏿 @gisselle_ovo I wasn’t thinking of going to smackdown this Friday but after them teasing aj lee coming back I can’t miss out 😭😭

Only time will tell if Lee and Punk can defeat Lynch and Rollins later this month at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

