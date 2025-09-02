WWE setting AJ Lee up to fail with poor booking decisions, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company already ruining AJ Lee's push. The star's name was brought up after Becky Lynch inserted herself between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Becky hit Punk with the low blow in Paris to help Seth retain the World Heavyweight Championship. This week on RAW, she confronted Punk again and dressed him down with verbal insults. The Man then slapped the Best in the World repeatedly, claiming that he was pathetic and couldn't do anything about it.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that WWE teased casual fans with huge returns like The Rock or Brock Lesnar at Cash in Paris. He explained that WWE was now building up to the possible return of AJ Lee. The veteran writer felt the creative team was failing time and again to deliver the big moments for the fans.

"There was a lot of buzz around the Clash in Paris yesterday online within the internet wrestling community. They were gonna do something really, really big at the end of the show because ESPN has Wrestlepalooza. They wanted to set up Wrestlepalooza. So they made everybody believe The Rock was coming, they made everybody believe Brock Lesnar coming. Now when the pop is around AJ Lee, now that is absolutely embarassing. That's what the pop is down to now - AJ Lee. That's the pop now."

He added that AJ has not wrestled in a decade and WWE was expecting the fans to pop for her the same way they would have for a major star like The Rock or Lesnar.

"A 38-year-old woman who hasn't wrestled in I don't know how long. That is the pop now. Man, bro, they're running out of pops now."

There are rumors of AJ Lee showing up on SmackDown this Friday emanating from Chicago.

It will be interesting to see the reception for AJ if she returns in the coming weeks.

